Read full article on original website
Related
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month. Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, and Powell, a dogged advocate of the president’s false...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Georgia Prosecutor Files Petition For Mark Meadows Grand Jury Testimony
Georgia Prosecutor Files Petition For Mark Meadows Grand Jury Testimony. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Georgia prosecutor wants former President Donald Trump’s White House...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
New U.S. citizens could play big role in Georgia's elections
Recently naturalized U.S. citizens could play an outsized role in Georgia’s upcoming midterm elections. A report released Tuesday ranks the state first in the nation as far as the potential electoral impact of newly naturalized citizens. There are more than 96,000 of them, a number greater than the margins...
Georgia Voters: You can request an absentee ballot for the November election starting today
Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, the secretary of state’s office is reminding voters to submit their requests for...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia heard arguments on Thursday as he considers whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify, and if so, when. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA – Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
southeastagnet.com
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former state of Georgia employee charged in elaborate scheme to steal $1.3 million, FBI says
ATLANTA — The FBI has charged a former state of Georgia employee in a complex, multi-year scheme in an effort to embezzle more than $1.3 million. The suspect, who was formerly a counselor with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA), was charged Thursday with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities.
State worker accused of creating fake disability clients, stealing more than $1M from taxpayers
ATLANTA — A former state worker whose job was to help the disabled is expected to plead guilty to federal charges that she defrauded taxpayers out of well over a million dollars. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher says so-called criminal information released by prosecutors states that Karen Lyke...
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers
Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
CBS 46
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
Former Georgia first lady Sandra Dunagan Deal dies, governor's office says
ATLANTA — The state's former first lady, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died, the governor's office said. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp released a statement Tuesday afternoon about her passing. They acknowledged her passion for education and the love she had for her family. "The proud daughter...
Comments / 0