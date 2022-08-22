ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Associated Press

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month. Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, and Powell, a dogged advocate of the president’s false...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Georgia Prosecutor Files Petition For Mark Meadows Grand Jury Testimony

Georgia Prosecutor Files Petition For Mark Meadows Grand Jury Testimony. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Georgia prosecutor wants former President Donald Trump’s White House...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
WRDW-TV

More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia heard arguments on Thursday as he considers whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify, and if so, when. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Clayton News Daily

Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia

ATLANTA – Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
capitalbnews.org

What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers

Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

