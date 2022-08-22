ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Your Base program launches in South Dakota for 2022-23 school year

Athletes from 55 South Dakota high schools and seven universities and their communities will benefit from the Build Your Base Program throughout the 2022-23 sports season. The collaborative program written in partnership between Sanford Health, the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) utilizes BEEF as its premier protein and instills positive whole plate nutrition concepts for athletes and their families. The partnership is moving into its fifth year and provides online educational material and resources.
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers

The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19, 2022. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG.
Water/wastewater assistance available for South Dakota residents

Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. “Water/wastewater service is key to maintaining a habitable and healthy home,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “If your...
Jackley readies to take AG’s office, looking for top deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation. No other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back. Jackley, a Republican, on Wednesday (Aug. 24, 2022) announced a search committee comprised of 14 current and former law enforcement officers and prosecutors to evaluate prospects for the next leader of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education And Technology#Stem Education
Inflation’s harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.” As the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park, some of the very problems Fed officials are grappling with — high inflation, soaring rental costs and home prices, and stark economic inequality — are plainly visible near the idyllic setting.
