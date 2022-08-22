Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Court says the state can't tax former tribal lands
Wisconsin can’t force tribal members to pay property taxes on reservation lands under a recent federal appeals court ruling that involves four northern Wisconsin tribes. The decision is a victory for tribes and the state is considering an appeal. A federal appeals court panel ruled last week that unless...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State lawmakers approve $212M in flood relief funding for Eastern Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers Friday concluded a three-day special session, voting to approve more than $212 million in funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky recovering from a massive flood that hit the region last month. There was, however, some controversy as a senator from the region sought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform
(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot
(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions
Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier. Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Large economic incentives like in Tennessee benefit politicians who approved them
(The Center Square) — Economic incentives from states such as Tennessee toward private businesses looking to move to the state continue to increase. But academic research shows that the largest impact of the spending of public dollars is to bring political and financial benefit to the politicians who approve those incentives.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska doctors' group supports preserving reproductive rights
The Nebraska Medical Association has adopted a resolution supporting the preservation of reproductive rights, marking a shift away from the group’s formerly neutral stance. Technically, the organization, which represents about 3,000 physicians, residents and medical students across the state, adopted three resolutions on the topic last week, said Dr. Daniel Rosenquist, the group’s newly elected president and a family medicine physician in Columbus.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Out-of-state patients seek abortion care in Oregon
Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference on Thursday. “We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country right...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hochul calls remote learning during pandemic 'a mistake'
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday called it “a mistake” the state switched to remote learning in schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Hochul, a Democrat running to serve a full term in November, made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina's winning Congressional candidates spent $22.9 million in weeks before primary
(The Center Square) — The winning candidates in North Carolina’s primaries raised $30.8 million and spent $22.9 million during the weeks leading up to the May 17 contests, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on June 30. The June report showed the winning candidates in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina taxpayers to subsidize biotech company expansion with $2M in incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Betsy Johnson not on the ballot for Oregon governor — yet
The closing date to get on the General Election ballot is rapidly approaching, with the Oregon Secretary of State moving closer to the Aug. 30 deadline to qualify candidates for the Nov. 8 ballot. The biggest question still to be settled: Will former Sen. Betsy Johnson qualify to run as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona lawmaker to survey damage and assist in recovery in Duncan after flood
(The Center Square) – A state senator will be in Duncan, Arizona, in response to the Gila River overflowing and causing flood damage to homes and small businesses in the community. Duncan experienced an emergency mass evacuation on Monday after heavy monsoon rain caused the Gila River to overflow....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
Comments / 0