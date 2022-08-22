ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent

(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance

(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
INDIANA STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

State lawmakers approve $212M in flood relief funding for Eastern Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers Friday concluded a three-day special session, voting to approve more than $212 million in funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky recovering from a massive flood that hit the region last month. There was, however, some controversy as a senator from the region sought...
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers compromise on housing production in commercial zones

(The Center Square) – California legislative leaders have announced support for two measures allowing housing development on much of the state’s commercial land, which could mean millions of new homes amid a housing crisis. Leading lawmakers announced Thursday that they would support two measures – Assembly Bill 2011...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG Nessel opposes requested Consumers Energy rate increase

(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office voiced her office's opposition to the Michigan Public Service Commission's granting Consumers Energy request for a rate increase. Consumers Energy filed its application to the MPSC seeking a rate increase of about $266 million for its Michigan jurisdiction on...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care

The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform

(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session

(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE

