Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
Report: Large economic incentives like in Tennessee benefit politicians who approved them
(The Center Square) — Economic incentives from states such as Tennessee toward private businesses looking to move to the state continue to increase. But academic research shows that the largest impact of the spending of public dollars is to bring political and financial benefit to the politicians who approve those incentives.
Report: Absentee fathers in Mississippi cost taxpayers hundreds of millions each year
(The Center Square) – A new report from Mississippi’s state auditor shows that taxpayers in the state foot the bill for current and future costs associated with absent fathers. State Auditor Shad White released “Dads Matter: The Taxpayer Cost of Fatherlessness,” which details how state taxpayers are forced...
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
North Carolina taxpayers to subsidize biotech company expansion with $2M in incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen...
State lawmakers approve $212M in flood relief funding for Eastern Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers Friday concluded a three-day special session, voting to approve more than $212 million in funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky recovering from a massive flood that hit the region last month. There was, however, some controversy as a senator from the region sought...
California lawmakers compromise on housing production in commercial zones
(The Center Square) – California legislative leaders have announced support for two measures allowing housing development on much of the state’s commercial land, which could mean millions of new homes amid a housing crisis. Leading lawmakers announced Thursday that they would support two measures – Assembly Bill 2011...
Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
AG Nessel opposes requested Consumers Energy rate increase
(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office voiced her office's opposition to the Michigan Public Service Commission's granting Consumers Energy request for a rate increase. Consumers Energy filed its application to the MPSC seeking a rate increase of about $266 million for its Michigan jurisdiction on...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform
(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot
(The Center Square) – Many of Arizona’s recent election reforms as a whole will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior...
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
North Carolina data shows young students made learning gains compared to year before
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is celebrating strong gains in literacy skills for young students during the first year with a new "science of reading" curriculum. Data released on Thursday shows 27% of North Carolina kindergartners scored at or above proficiency in literary...
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
Arizona lawmaker to survey damage and assist in recovery in Duncan after flood
(The Center Square) – A state senator will be in Duncan, Arizona, in response to the Gila River overflowing and causing flood damage to homes and small businesses in the community. Duncan experienced an emergency mass evacuation on Monday after heavy monsoon rain caused the Gila River to overflow....
