Maryland man charged with pot possession in Currituck

Currituck Sheriff

Lakesha Monique Dance, 37, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 4 on a warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.

Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 40, of the 1820 block of Shortcut Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.

Marcus Robert Jones, 27, of the 20000 block of Sweetgum Circle, Germantown, Maryland, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana (½ to ½ ounce) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.

Adam Jay Benson, 60, of the 100 block of Drumm Street, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 5 for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats.

Jaquanda Maureen Farrow, 39, of the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 5 on a warrant for arrest issued by Pasquotank County for a misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.

Sandra Jean Snyder, 66, of the 110 block of Duncans Way, Powells Point, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.

Kayla Jane Wilson, 26, of the 2400 block of Payne Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 7 for one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property.

Wilbur Ray Griggs III, 35, of the 110 block of Kehukey Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of misuse of 911 communications system. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.

Christopher Reed Joyner, 53, of the 150 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was issued one criminal summons Aug. 7 each for dog restraint ordinance violation and public nuisance violation.

Elizabeth City Police

Mason William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with one felony count of breaking & entering a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.

Mishenna Deykweshia Jeffer, 27, of the 300 block of E. Cypress Street, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault, communicating threats. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.

Eric Christopher Glasper, 49, of the 220 block of Albatross Street, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.

Ali Teo Gidden, 47, of the 30 block of Cooper Road, Sunbury, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.

Emari Lataysia Leary, 21, of the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property. She was assigned a court date and released.

Charles Lamont Gregory, 33, of the 110 block of Glade Street, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and possession of a weapon by felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $53,500 secured bond.

Victoria Elizabeth Alvarico, 31, of the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $38,000 secured bond.

Kayla Renee Wentz, 20, of the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with one felony count of parole violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Bradley Thomas Chambers, 35, of the 510 block of Meadstown Road, was arrested Aug. 7 on a true bill of indictment for one misdemeanor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.

Douglas Deon-Drae Dillard, 28, of the 200 block of Persse Street, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.

Colby Taurean Basnight, 38, of the 780 block of Oak Stump Road, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired and child abuse. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.

Mason William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 7 for one misdemeanor count each of shoplifting and larceny. He was assigned a court date and released.

Karem Diaz Felton, 29, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.

McGarrett Brooks Harney, 52, of the 100 block of Bourbon Street, Camden, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.

Christy Bell Cudworth, 47, of the 1320 block of Campground Road, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $2,000 cash bond.