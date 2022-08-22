Read full article on original website
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
13 injured after van crash on New York State Thruway
ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
Man charged with burglary, arson in Catskill
A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home
Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
DMV replacing peeling license plates
According to the Broome County Clerk's Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with "coating delamination" on their license plates.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
