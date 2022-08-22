Wichita Party on the Plaza, Newman University’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is back for its final year of a Return to the Renaissance theme Saturday, Sept. 17. “This event is all about students and raising money to help the students of today be the people that they want to be tomorrow, but we know that in order to get there, many of these students need our help,” said Laura Hartley, director of annual giving. “Coming to this event and spending money on an auction item or on the games is one fantastic way of helping.”

