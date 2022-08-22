ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Newman alumna recognized for military service

Capt. Paige Puryear ‘16 was recently recognized during the Armed Forces CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) Appreciation Month. She earned that recognition from the U.S. Army Reserves because of her hard work and dedication during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak and then again during her 2021 Kuwait deployment. As the...
Jada Key selected to play professional volleyball in Germany

Newman University alumna Jada Key ’22 is taking her passion for volleyball to the next level with a professional opportunity in Germany. Key, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, played women’s volleyball at Newman during her undergraduate years. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2022 and recently signed to play professional volleyball for ProWin Volleys TV Holz, a team based in the German state of Saarland.
A final Return to the Renaissance: What to expect at 2022 Party on the Plaza

Wichita Party on the Plaza, Newman University’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is back for its final year of a Return to the Renaissance theme Saturday, Sept. 17. “This event is all about students and raising money to help the students of today be the people that they want to be tomorrow, but we know that in order to get there, many of these students need our help,” said Laura Hartley, director of annual giving. “Coming to this event and spending money on an auction item or on the games is one fantastic way of helping.”
