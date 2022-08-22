ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KICKS 105

Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
KICKS 105

Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas

If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Nobilitea Grand Opening Time In Nacogdoches, Texas

It's finally tea time in Nacogdoches. We have been waiting for the Nobilitea in front of Belk on University Drive to open since we first announced it was coming back in January. Nobilitea is a national chain and they have been making big strides in the East Texas area. They...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
KICKS 105

See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb

Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant

A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Angelina College in Lufkin to Unveil New Soccer Facility

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will go down as a huge day in the history of Angelina College. The new soccer field at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex will host its first games in the school's history. Before the games get underway, Angelina College officials and visiting dignitaries will host...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Chamber Reveals Businesses and Citizen of the Year

Tuesday, September 27, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 100th Annual Meeting and Membership Banquet. The event will be held at the Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. One of the highlights of the banquet will be the presentation of the Gary Justice...
KICKS 105

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
KICKS 105

Kip Moore to Perform at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches

Thursday, August 25, Kip Moore will be returning to the stage at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Moore has racked up some major hits in just a short period of time. Some of those songs include Mary Was the Marrying Kind, Beer Money, Hey Pretty Girl, More Girls Like You, and his signature mega-hit Something 'Bout a Truck.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation

Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

