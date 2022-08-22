Read full article on original website
Related
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
Night Howls Waving Adoption Fees To Clear The Shelter In Lufkin, Texas
Night Howls is coming to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin. Be there Saturday, August 27th during extended hours from 12 pm to 9 pm to help them clear the shelter. Come out to find a new companion or to support the shelter. This is...
Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas
If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
Nobilitea Grand Opening Time In Nacogdoches, Texas
It's finally tea time in Nacogdoches. We have been waiting for the Nobilitea in front of Belk on University Drive to open since we first announced it was coming back in January. Nobilitea is a national chain and they have been making big strides in the East Texas area. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb
Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
Get Your Own Zip Line Park With This Property in Nacogdoches, Texas
Looking for a property with two homes, walkable trails, two stocked ponds, and your own personal zip line park sounds kind of far-fetched. If that is your criteria you are in luck, as the former Zip Nac is for sale. There is something freeing about flying through the forest off...
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant
A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
RELATED PEOPLE
Angelina College in Lufkin to Unveil New Soccer Facility
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will go down as a huge day in the history of Angelina College. The new soccer field at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex will host its first games in the school's history. Before the games get underway, Angelina College officials and visiting dignitaries will host...
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
Funny Man Lavell Crawford To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Jaycee's are back with their "LOL Together Comedy Show" at the Fredonia Hotel on September 24th, 2022 at 7 pm. This time they are bringing the comedy with a huge headliner. If you know anything about stand-up comedy you have heard of Lavell Crawford. Breaking Bad and Better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Forest Fest in Lufkin is Coming, Here Are Photos From 2012
We are now less than a month away from the Texas State Forest Festival. It's coming up September 15-18 at the George H. Henderson, Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. The event is organized by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, and once again, it is being presented by Brookshire Brothers.
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Nacogdoches Chamber Reveals Businesses and Citizen of the Year
Tuesday, September 27, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 100th Annual Meeting and Membership Banquet. The event will be held at the Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. One of the highlights of the banquet will be the presentation of the Gary Justice...
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
Kip Moore to Perform at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches
Thursday, August 25, Kip Moore will be returning to the stage at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Moore has racked up some major hits in just a short period of time. Some of those songs include Mary Was the Marrying Kind, Beer Money, Hey Pretty Girl, More Girls Like You, and his signature mega-hit Something 'Bout a Truck.
Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation
Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0