wbrc.com
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
apr.org
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, about the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.
apr.org
Civil Rights-themed store opening in Birmingham airport
Passengers at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have something new to do to pass the time before their flights. The new shop is in Terminal C at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The Civil Rights Trail Market will sell copies of a new book about Alabama landmarks linked to the fight for civil rights in the state.
Bodies of male, female found by city workers in overgrown Birmingham lot
An investigation is underway after two bodies were found in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The discovery was made just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Street. Birmingham Public Works employees were working in the area when they spotted the remains. The bodies are...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
birminghamtimes.com
Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic
The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
domino
When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them
It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family’s Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren’t particularly palatial and they didn’t come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. “From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see,” recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. “It’s not the same, but at least I’m still seeing people,” she says.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
apr.org
Alabama Democrats---"life after the 2018 midterms." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. All sides are looking ahead to the midterm elections this November. That was also the case in 2018. That's when APR intern Jessica Rendall* reported on the fallout for Democrats following the midterms that year. Here's that story from the APR archives.
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
wbrc.com
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 24, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) accepted the sudden retirements of the majority of the utility’s purchasing department, including the department’s manager, in the wake of what sources tell WBRC is the discovery of improper purchasing practices and alleged kickbacks within the department.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in Walker County
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in Walker County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in...
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
apr.org
The redacted affidavit used to justify the Mar-a-Lago search has been released

Birmingham buys 100,000 trash cans with trackable anti-theft chips, free for residents
The City of Birmingham will be giving its residents 96-gallon trash cans for street garbage pickup. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve a contract for 100,000 uniform trash cans equipped with anti-theft chips that allow cans to be tracked if they are stolen. The contract with Toter, LLC is for up to $6.556 million.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
