Tuscaloosa, AL

apr.org

Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, about the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
apr.org

Civil Rights-themed store opening in Birmingham airport

Passengers at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have something new to do to pass the time before their flights. The new shop is in Terminal C at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The Civil Rights Trail Market will sell copies of a new book about Alabama landmarks linked to the fight for civil rights in the state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bodies of male, female found by city workers in overgrown Birmingham lot

An investigation is underway after two bodies were found in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The discovery was made just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Street. Birmingham Public Works employees were working in the area when they spotted the remains. The bodies are...
birminghamtimes.com

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham's Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
domino

When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them

It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family's Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren't particularly palatial and they didn't come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. "From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see," recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. "It's not the same, but at least I'm still seeing people," she says.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners' associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Alabama Democrats---"life after the 2018 midterms." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. All sides are looking ahead to the midterm elections this November. That was also the case in 2018. That's when APR intern Jessica Rendall* reported on the fallout for Democrats following the midterms that year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FALKVILLE, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in Walker County

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in Walker County.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

