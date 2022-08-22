ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
beachconnection.net

Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
New generation keeps Pacific City’s famous dory fleet afloat

In 2003, when Shawn Farstad tracked down the dory boat his father sold in 1988, the boat was rotted and the owner was asking “a fortune.”. But it had been built by Farstad’s grandfather, skippered by his dad and named for his sister, Susann, and mom, Janet. So, Farstad and his wife, Crystal, paid the price. Then, Farstad took the Su-Jan home, stripped it down to the bones and built it all over again.
A new 'haunt' for Astorians

A side of lox or pickled cabbage, lefse pieces with cinnamon and sugar, a dish featuring Scandinavian gjetost – served with a Northwest brew on tap. It’s all possible at one of Astoria’s newest bars, a spot for those looking to taste the region’s past and present.
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
