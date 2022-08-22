Read full article on original website
Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
Man, 20, shot by Oregon police Friday in critical condition, family says
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The family of a man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer Friday says he was in critical condition Monday after the officer shot him during the confrontation. On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, KGW...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
Person killed in Seaside rip current was man in his 50s
The person who died after getting caught in a rip current in Seaside Saturday was a man in his 50s, the city said Sunday.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
Man accused of dumping girlfriend’s body in garbage dies in Washington County custody
The 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the garbage died by apparent suicide Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. A deputy found Fabian Hernandez, suspected in the killing of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, in the Washington County Jail on Aug. 17 with...
focushillsboro.com
Bryan Pd: Gunman Shoots Himself After Shooting Officer, One Other
During a police pursuit in Central Texas, the man who was suspected of killing two individuals early on Sunday morning, one of whom was a police officer, died from a gunshot wound that he inflicted on himself, according to the police in Bryan. At this moment, no names have been...
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kaylee Birdzell murder suspect dies days after alleged jail suicide attempt
A Washington County Jail inmate accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell, died in the hospital Tuesdsay, six days after an alleged suicide attempt, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
hereisoregon.com
New generation keeps Pacific City’s famous dory fleet afloat
In 2003, when Shawn Farstad tracked down the dory boat his father sold in 1988, the boat was rotted and the owner was asking “a fortune.”. But it had been built by Farstad’s grandfather, skippered by his dad and named for his sister, Susann, and mom, Janet. So, Farstad and his wife, Crystal, paid the price. Then, Farstad took the Su-Jan home, stripped it down to the bones and built it all over again.
Hillsboro man shot by police is ‘fighting for his life’ after four bullets struck him, family says
The parents of a 20-year-old man shot by Hillsboro police Friday said their son had been wounded by two bullets to the back of his head but that they’ve received little to no answers from the police department about what led up to the serious injury. Hillsboro police identified...
discoverourcoast.com
A new 'haunt' for Astorians
A side of lox or pickled cabbage, lefse pieces with cinnamon and sugar, a dish featuring Scandinavian gjetost – served with a Northwest brew on tap. It’s all possible at one of Astoria’s newest bars, a spot for those looking to taste the region’s past and present.
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
KATU.com
FOUND! Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Holly Marie Clarke
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Holly Clarke has been located and she is safe. Original Story | Law enforcement is asking for your help to locate a missing Washington County woman. 41-year-old Holly Marie Clarke was reported missing by her family on...
KATU.com
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
