ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
100.9 The Eagle

Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Nevermind Fisherman Did NOT Break Missouri Fish Record

What Rich Porter thought was a catch of a lifetime turned about to be just a normal day of fishing. Last week I wrote about a story of Rich Porert who was announced as a Missouri recorded breaker for catching a 14-pound shortnose gar fish. After the first test results came back it was determined that the fish was purebred and not a hybrid. Well, the second round of testing was done and the results of that test determined that the fish WAS IN FACT a hybrid and not a purebred shortnose gar.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Quakes#Early Sunday Morning#Usgs#The University Of Memphis
100.9 The Eagle

Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
100.9 The Eagle

Illinois Residents Can Now Claim Part $35M Snapchat Settlement

Any Illinois resident who used a Snapchat filter or lenses anytime between November 17, 2015, and now is eligible to submit a claim. A $35 million settlement has been made after Snapchat was accused of breaking the new Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which collected users' information without their knowledge. If you have Snapchat and have used wither lenses or filters (which I am sure all of us have at some point) now is the time to put in your claim.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?

My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy