Unemployment Picture Improves Across Illinois
The unemployment rate decreased across Illinois in July. That's according to preliminary data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment rates take into account people who are actively looking for work while they're unemployed. The regions with the most...
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
Illinois citizens group forms to oppose labor amendment it says will lead to higher taxes
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois residents has formed the Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois to get the word out about the labor amendment on the November ballot that the group says will cost Illinoisans in higher taxes. The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is...
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
Illinois employers look to combat employee burnout
(The Center Square) – Many Illinois workers are feeling burnt out from their job, but employers hope to alter the outcome. According to MyBioSource.com, the average Illinois resident experienced burnout in 2022 in a mere 176 days into the year, on June 27. The number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White works from home after positive COVID-19 test
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, double vaccinated and twice boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. The 88-year-old longtime secretary of state has mild symptoms and is working from home while in quarantine, his office said in a statement Thursday morning. No further information was...
Pritzker pumps brakes on following California’s lead banning gas car sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – California’s move to ban sales of gas vehicles in the state by 2035 may go too far even for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week heralded his state’s move. “We will be the first jurisdiction in the world to...
Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state
Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
Pritzker, Bailey address energy, Chicago, jobs at forum
(The Center Square) – Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about...
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
Illinois quick hits: Springfield has most gun dealers; bear spray foils abduction; 'Beersbee' state's favored drinking game
A new study shows that Springfield has the most gun stores in Illinois. According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, as of the beginning of the year, there were 29 federally licensed firearm dealers in Springfield, or about 25.2 for every 100,000 people. There are 1,324 licensed gun dealers in the entire state.
Kentucky legislature starts special session to allocate $212M in flood relief
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Wednesday to start a special session aimed at passing a bill to allocate more than $200 million in funding to aid Eastern Kentucky communities still reeling from last month’s devastating floods. A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered with...
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
Illinois attorney general candidates make their pitch for support
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois attorney general made their pitches for why voters should elect them in November. Last week, officials from both parties held rallies at the Illinois State Fair to gain more support. For Governor's Day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by party...
These 18 Illinois public libraries are getting share of $870,000 in construction grants
(The Center Square) – Public libraries across the state are set to get their share of more than $870,000 in construction grants to pay for things like energy-efficient lighting, children’s area flooring, building conversions and other renovations. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the Live and Learn...
Hefty Fine In La Salle Illegal Dumping Case
Rules are rules and allegedly not following the rules has cost a La Salle man $300. Back on Wednesday afternoon, police in La Salle were called to the city's yard waste drop off site on the east end of town for an illegal dumping complaint. Officers say they found construction waste dumped off.
