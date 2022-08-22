Read full article on original website
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Jon Jones Throws Shade At Khabib Nurmagomedov Again By Comparing UFC Legacies
Jon Jones wants to make sure it’s crystal clear that his legacy is superior to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s. The former UFC light heavyweight king took to Twitter to post an infographic comparing his tenure in the promotion with Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 as an undefeated lightweight...
Israel Adesanya Reveals The Lowest Point In His MMA Career So Far – “The Fans Turned On Me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has had quite the career so far in mixed martial arts; however, it’s not been all rainbows and butterflies. ‘Stylebender’ is currently preparing for his sixth title defense against his old rival Alex Pereira later this year at UFC 281. On his personal YouTube channel, “FREESTYLEBENDER,” he revealed the lowest point of his MMA career thus far, and spoiler alert, it’s not his only MMA loss.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Islam Makhachev Will ‘Get Through’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke about the upcoming lightweight championship bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked contender Islam Makhachev. On October 22nd, the two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new lightweight champion after the title was vacated at UFC 274...
Mike Perry Says ‘Screw You, Jake Paul’; Throws Down a Challenge to the Social Media Star
‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is coming off the success of winning his second appearance inside the BKFC squared circle. At BKFC 27 in London, Perry faced Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a unique crossover bout. After five rounds, the fight was ruled a majority draw requiring them to go to a sudden death sixth-round.
Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Doesn’t Even Have To Train To Fight Nate Diaz
Sean Strickland is very high on UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is working with Khamzat Chimaev in the lead-up to his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. Strickland was seen leading a training session with some of the biggest names in the UFC including Chimaev, Darren Till, and Chris Curtis. During the session, Strickland raved about how good Chimaev is and was in awe of how hard he goes during training. Now as the rising star Chimaev gets ready for the veteran Diaz, Strickland knows that Chimaev is levels above his scheduled opponent.
Sean Strickland Runs A Training With Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, And Chris Curtis, Says Chimaev Goes Too Hard
Sean Strickland ran a training session with some of the best fighters in the UFC. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland can sometimes rub people the wrong way. His outspoken nature can sometimes put people off, but he is one of the best fighters in the UFC these days. He is currently ranked seventh in the stacked UFC middleweight division. Strickland is well respected in the fight game and was recently seen running a training session for some of the best fighters in the UFC.
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Theorize About USADA’s Intentions With Paulo Costa
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith give their theories on the reason the USADA tested Paulo Costa during his weight cut. UFC 278 went off without a hitch last weekend in Salt Lake City, but that almost wasn’t the case. In the leadup to fight night all fighters must weigh in and officially make the agreed-upon weight for their respective fights. The days leading up to the weigh-ins are usually filled with athletes dehydrating themselves to drop 10-20 pounds of water. The experience is not pleasant and most fighters are a bit on edge during that time. On Friday morning before Paulo Costa woke for the final moments of his weight cut he had a visit from the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA.)
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’
Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC
BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
Daniel Cormier Explains Why Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Deserve Title Fight With Leon Edwards
Daniel Cormier weighed in on Leon Edwards’ first potential title challenger. DC thinks Jorge Masvidal doesn’t deserve a title fight with “Rocky”. The smoke has now settled after Leon Edwards shocked the MMA community by knocking out Kamaru Usman to claim the UFC welterweight title. The now former champ has immediately voiced his desire to rematch “Rocky” in a trilogy fight.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Cain Velasquez is in ‘High Spirits’ While Facing Attempted Murder Charge
Cain Velasquez has been behind bars since February 28th. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing multiple charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Many athletes and close personal friends have come to Velasquez’s defense including former UFC world champions Daniel Cormier, Kamaru Usman, Brandon Moreno, and Henry Cejudo. In an interview with Red Corner MMA on YouTube, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he had briefly spoken to Velasquez. Nurmagomedov confirmed that, despite his current situation, the heavyweight icon is in good spirits.
Michael Bisping Gives His Honest Opinion On Luke Rockhold’s Career, Wishes Him Well In Retirement
Michael Bisping congratulates Luke Rockhold on his retirement from MMA. Luke Rockhold has stepped into the UFC Octagon for the last time in his career. He had a very successful run that included a UFC middleweight championship. Now as he left his gloves in the cage, fans and other fighters looked on and began an outpour of memories from his UFC tenure.
Israel Adesanya Could Return To Light Heavyweight, Even Heavyweight, Says Manager
There is no doubt that Israel Adesanya wants to surpass Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight in the history of sports, but that does not mean he will never move up in weight classes. Israel Adesanya isn’t closing the door on jumping back up to light heavyweight or heavyweight in...
Rafael dos Anjos Explains What Went Wrong Leading Up To His Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rafael dos Anjos is looking back on a big mistake he made leading up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The resume of Rafael dos Anjos is an impressive one. The former UFC lightweight champion has fought some of the best at 155 pounds. He came to the UFC back in 2008 and worked his way up to a tile shot a few years later. Along the way to the title he did lose a few fights, most notably could be the one to a young and up-coming Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Dana White Says the ‘Weight’ of Being a Champion Has Been ‘Lifted’ From Kamaru Usman
As the saying goes, it’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay at the top. According to UFC President Dana White, the weight of staying at the top has been lifted for Kamaru Usman. With five successful title defenses on his resume, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’...
Pearl Gonzalez Reveals Her Interest in Pursuing New Horizons in Combat Sports: “I Miss MMA, Right Now My Priority is Boxing”
Pearl Gonzalez seems to be putting her mixed martial arts (MMA) career on the backburner in favor of a professional boxing career for the time being. Gonzalez has been competing in boxing primarily as of late. She signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) back in April of 2021, going 1-1 inside the squared circle.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Tosses a Drone With One Punch In Training Footage at American Kickboxing Academy (Video)
Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a drone flying with a single punch in training footage that’s making the rounds on social media. Just because the UFC Hall Of Famer may be retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, doesn’t mean he’s retired from training altogether. Some new training footage...
Taylor Starling Fires Back At Critics For Having Fan Site
Bare-Knuckle FC star Taylor Starling is firing back at those who criticize her for having a fan site. While it’s been well documented that a career in combat sports isn’t the most financially lucrative career for most, some female combat sports athletes have taken matters into their own hands.
9 Fighters, Including Adriano Moraes, Fail Hydration Test Ahead Of ONE on Prime Video 1
ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut is not going according to plan so far. The Singapore-based MMA promotion is set for its first event to be streamed on Amazon Prime with ONE on Prime Video 1 taking place Friday in Singapore. The event is headlined by a flyweight title rematch...
