Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
Dump Truck Rollover Crash Closes Part Of Route 20 In Auburn: Authorities
A portion of Route 20 in Auburn was closed after a dump truck rolled over and spilled gravel all over the roadway, authorities said. Crews responded to the crash at 198 Washington Street (Route 20) just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Auburn Fire said on Twitter. The driver was reportedly still trapped inside.
ABC6.com
Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Coventry
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Coventry on Thursday. The Coventry Police Department was among the first responders to arrive at 9 Valiant Drive just before 3:00 a.m. to a home fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Central Coventry Fire District and Hopkins Hill...
ABC6.com
Fire rips through Coventry home overnight
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
Car crashed into pole on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Drivers were detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute Wednesday, due to a single-car crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in Smithfield crash
A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash on Douglas Pike.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain
Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
Turnto10.com
Police: Three injured in disturbance at Oakland Beach in Warwick
(WJAR) — Three people were injured in a disturbance Tuesday night at Oakland Beach in Warwick, police said. The Warwick Police Department got a call about an assault in progress where multiple people were reportedly fighting with a golf club and a baseball bat. When police arrived at the...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
WCVB
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-395 north in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said. According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Police Department issues more details in standoff that led to arrest after comments from public
After some criticism from the public on how it may have been handled the situation, the Dartmouth Police Department has released more details concerning a standoff that took place last weekend. Dartmouth officers went to the residence on Dartmouth Street to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford, who had three outstanding...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
ABC6.com
Crash causes major delays on Interstate 195 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that a crash caused major delays on Interstate 195 west. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. right by the Providence River Bridge. Traffic was delayed 28 minutes between the Rhode Island/Massachusetts State Line and Interstate...
Comments / 0