Burrillville, RI

ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
EXETER, RI
CBS Boston

State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday

AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
City
Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Coventry

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Coventry on Thursday. The Coventry Police Department was among the first responders to arrive at 9 Valiant Drive just before 3:00 a.m. to a home fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Central Coventry Fire District and Hopkins Hill...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Fire rips through Coventry home overnight

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain

Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Three injured in disturbance at Oakland Beach in Warwick

(WJAR) — Three people were injured in a disturbance Tuesday night at Oakland Beach in Warwick, police said. The Warwick Police Department got a call about an assault in progress where multiple people were reportedly fighting with a golf club and a baseball bat. When police arrived at the...
WARWICK, RI
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WTNH

Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-395 north in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said. According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
PLAINFIELD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything

A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Crash causes major delays on Interstate 195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that a crash caused major delays on Interstate 195 west. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. right by the Providence River Bridge. Traffic was delayed 28 minutes between the Rhode Island/Massachusetts State Line and Interstate...

