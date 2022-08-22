Stocks Close Near Session Lows, Dow Marks Worst Day Since June

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt, or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, following through on a campaign pledge to give relief to millions of borrowers. The plan applies to borrowers making less than $125,000 per year. It also extends the current pause on federal student loan payments and the accumulation of interest on those loans until January 2023. "I made a commitment that we would provide student debt relief, and I'm honoring that commitment today," Biden said in remarks at the White House.In addition to the $10,000 that...

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO