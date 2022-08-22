Stocks Close Near Session Lows, Dow Marks Worst Day Since June
Stocks closed lower to start the week, with the Dow marking its worst day since June as the summer rally seemingly comes to an end. Investors are keeping an eye on what could come next from the Federal Reserve as chair Jerome Powell is set to give remarks at the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole economic forum. Robert Schein, Chief Investment Officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, earnings season results, inflation, the Fed's rate hikes, and more.
Comments / 0