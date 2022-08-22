ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Close Near Session Lows, Dow Marks Worst Day Since June

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaHnu_0hR1VLgb00

Stocks closed lower to start the week, with the Dow marking its worst day since June as the summer rally seemingly comes to an end. Investors are keeping an eye on what could come next from the Federal Reserve as chair Jerome Powell is set to give remarks at the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole economic forum. Robert Schein, Chief Investment Officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, earnings season results, inflation, the Fed's rate hikes, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Biden Announces Plan to Cancel $10,000 of Federal Student Debt For Some Borrowers

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt, or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, following through on a campaign pledge to give relief to millions of borrowers. The plan applies to borrowers making less than $125,000 per year. It also extends the current pause on federal student loan payments and the accumulation of interest on those loans until January 2023. "I made a commitment that we would provide student debt relief, and I'm honoring that commitment today," Biden said in remarks at the White House.In addition to the $10,000 that...
POTUS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Closing Bell#Jackson Hole#Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#The Federal Reserve#Fed
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy