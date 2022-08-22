ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Democrats to kick off campaign

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago

UNION (WVDN) – Monroe County’s rising country music star Caden Glover won the SFWV IDOL competition at the State Fair of West Virginia last week and now advances to the national tryouts.

But before that, you can hear him live in Union at the Ames Clair Hall on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. as he provides the music for the Monroe Democrats’ fall campaign kickoff rally.

New chair of the West Virginia Democratic party, Mike Pushkin, will provide the keynote address, and Sen. Stephen Baldwin will also speak along with other local candidates.

Free refreshments will be provided.

Caden Glover will provide musical entertainment at the Monroe Democrats fall kickoff rally in Union this Sunday.
WV Democrat party chair Mike Pushkin will deliver the keynote address. Perry Bennett

The post Monroe Democrats to kick off campaign appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

