The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Denver area will close on Friday night so construction work can be done over the weekend. The closure could impact drivers headed to and from Denver International Airport. The closure is part of the Central 70 Project and begins at 10 p.m. It will be between Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 270. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say the closure needed to shift lanes from their temporary configuration to the final alignment. It's among the final steps in the project. "This final shift is really marking the last...

DENVER, CO ・ 40 MINUTES AGO