Safford and Pima among least equitable school districts in Arizona
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub has released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Arizona. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Arizona based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Duncan, Arizona has experienced three previous flooding, levee failures
Sky 12 flies over Duncan after flooding from Gila River in Arizona
Water levels in the Gila River reached "major flood stage" Sunday according to officials. Sky 12 was over Duncan, Arizona where evacuations took place Monday.
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
For sale by owner – Duncan, Arizona
Lovely move-in ready 1,512 square-foot home on a large corner lot close to Duncan Elementary School. Showcases an open kitchen with bar seating which flows to both the dining and living spaces. New stainless-steel appliances. It boasts a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan with high ceilings and a spacious primary bedroom with a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and on suite with double sinks. New front door and storm door. Several built-in cabinets. Freshly painted interior with dual pane windows and metal roof.
Bratlee, Secret Soldiers is the Pride of Safford
SAFFORD — Nicole Bratlee, the creator of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of active-duty military members received the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. “It’s not about me at all; it’s actually about our deployed soldiers overseas. That’s why I created Secret Soldiers, to show that they matter. Our motto is ‘You matter.’ Their mental health matters to me and everybody else, ” Bratlee said.
Suspect in hammer assault at Safford High School undergoing competency tests
SAFFORD – During a remodel construction job at the Safford High School over the summer, one of the workers severely injured another with a hammer. The man arrested for the assault, Juan R. Garcia, 37, of Safford, was arraigned July 26 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. However, a Rule 11 Evaluation has also been filed, and the prosecution and court now await to see if Garcia is competent to stand trial, and if not, if he can be restored to competency to answer for his alleged crime.
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
O’Halleran Calls on FEMA for Immediate Flood Assistance in Duncan
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — On Tuesday, following severe flooding and mass evacuation in Duncan, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) sent a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell requesting urgently-needed flood mitigation and response assistance for the town of Duncan. This week, heavy monsoon flooding...
