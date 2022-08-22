ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thatcher, AZ

gilavalleycentral.net

Safford and Pima among least equitable school districts in Arizona

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub has released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Arizona. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Arizona based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
AZFamily

Duncan, Arizona has experienced three previous flooding, levee failures

Officials are in Phoenix working out logistics for the fan experience, which opens on February 4. The jersey features the iconic purple base, the sunburst logo and SUNS written in a similar 90s-style font. Phoenix-area teen works to get 2,022 blood donors. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Phoenix-area teen...
gilaherald.com

For sale by owner – Duncan, Arizona

Lovely move-in ready 1,512 square-foot home on a large corner lot close to Duncan Elementary School. Showcases an open kitchen with bar seating which flows to both the dining and living spaces. New stainless-steel appliances. It boasts a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan with high ceilings and a spacious primary bedroom with a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and on suite with double sinks. New front door and storm door. Several built-in cabinets. Freshly painted interior with dual pane windows and metal roof.
gilavalleycentral.net

Bratlee, Secret Soldiers is the Pride of Safford

SAFFORD — Nicole Bratlee, the creator of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of active-duty military members received the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. “It’s not about me at all; it’s actually about our deployed soldiers overseas. That’s why I created Secret Soldiers, to show that they matter. Our motto is ‘You matter.’ Their mental health matters to me and everybody else, ” Bratlee said.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Suspect in hammer assault at Safford High School undergoing competency tests

SAFFORD – During a remodel construction job at the Safford High School over the summer, one of the workers severely injured another with a hammer. The man arrested for the assault, Juan R. Garcia, 37, of Safford, was arraigned July 26 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. However, a Rule 11 Evaluation has also been filed, and the prosecution and court now await to see if Garcia is competent to stand trial, and if not, if he can be restored to competency to answer for his alleged crime.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

O’Halleran Calls on FEMA for Immediate Flood Assistance in Duncan

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — On Tuesday, following severe flooding and mass evacuation in Duncan, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) sent a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell requesting urgently-needed flood mitigation and response assistance for the town of Duncan. This week, heavy monsoon flooding...
DUNCAN, AZ

