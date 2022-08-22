Read full article on original website
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
Dallas has joined four other U.S. communities that have recently experienced hot — and then suddenly much too wet — summers. Extreme rainfall hammered the Dallas area Monday, killing at least one person, requiring hundreds of rescues and adding the city to a list of communities in the nation that saw precipitation so intense that it was expected just once in a millennium.
Garth Brooks is coming back to Missouri on October 1. The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri is going to open with one of the biggest country artists of all time. It was first reported by themusicuniverse.com that Garth will be opening up the 50,000-seat venue which shows off Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive and are on sale now.
The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club (SRGMC) will meet Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird Center, Cherokee Village, Ark.. Bob Hemmann, Senior Geologist in Exploration at the Doe Run Company in Missouri, will focus on the metal and mining industry in Missouri, with “The Geology, Mining and Milling of the Viburnum Trend”. The Viburnum Trend ore deposits in southeastern Missouri contain the largest reserves of lead and zinc known in the U.S. today. These Mississippi Valley-type ore occurrences also have minor but significant amounts of copper, silver and cadmium.
(St. Louis, MO) -- With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s U-S Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Shortly after news broke that Wood was dropping out of the race, Trudy Busch Valentine used Twitter to “invite any independent-minded Missourian” interested in “defending and protecting the future of our democracy” to join her campaign. In a statement, Wood said he was ending his independent bid because Missouri “no longer faces the risk of Greitens” as a U-S Senator.
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Devastating flash floods in Dallas, St. Louis and eastern Kentucky have left cities across the U.S. questioning their own security in a warming climate. Dallas was hit with nearly 15 inches of rain that turned roads into rivers and poured into homes on Aug. 21 and 22, 2022. Four weeks earlier, extreme storms struck the mountains of eastern Kentucky, sending rivers sweeping through valley towns and triggering mudslides that killed more than three dozen people.
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
