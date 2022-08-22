Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
whdh.com
Waltham Police ask for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old Jasmine Ramirez who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Ramirez was last seen in the area of School Street and Lexington Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post. Ramirez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5″ with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen in blue jeans.
liveboston617.org
Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
NECN
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
WCVB
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Investigating Shots Fired on Stratton Street
On August 23rd, at around 8:40 p.m., Boston police from district B-3 received a shot spotter activation on Stratton Street. Just two days after a boy was grazed by a bullet on Stratton Street, more shots were fired Tuesday night. The shot spotter detected at least eight rounds of bullets in the area.
4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Four family members were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon in Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney’s office told WFXT that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Lynn Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired. Officers who arrived at the house, found two men, ages 66 and 34, both dead from gunshot wounds.
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd
At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody on Multiple Charges After Threatening Victims with Machete in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
liveboston617.org
Rollover on I-93 North Leaves Multiple Injured
On August 25th at approximately 5:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police and Boston Fire Department received a call for a rollover with entrapment on 93 North Bound on the exit 20 ramp. When Police arrived on the scene they found one vehicle rolled over on the highway. Firefighters, State Troopers and...
Haverhill Police Accuse 31-Year-Old Haverhill Man of Tire Slashing Spree in Bradford
A 31-year-old Haverhill man was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges he slashed the tires of at least 29 of his neighbors’ cars a little more than a week ago. Haverhill Police said as many as 46 vehicles were damaged over several days. Michael M. McLaughlin, of 3...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Dorchester Reporter
Woman suing BPD over her firing awaits call on the case; Question before the court: Did a confrontation take place, or not?
A Mattapan native who is suing the city of Boston for lost wages and damages after she was fired from her job as a Boston police officer in 2014 is awaiting a final decision from a state judge sometime soon. Brenda James, 59, says she was unfairly punished and eventually...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dorchester Man in Possession of a Loaded Firearm
At about 5:41 PM, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), arrested Elijah Derosa-Hampton, 18, of Dorchester at the intersection of Roxbury Street and Washington Street in Roxbury. Officers were patrolling the Nubian Square area as part of an on-going firearm investigation. Officers...
Comments / 1