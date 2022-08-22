Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
WATCH: ‘Uncovering the Truth,’ a KSAT Investigates special
They’re the best investigative team in San Antonio: “KSAT Investigates.”. Comprised of Investigative Reporters Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber, along with photojournalists Josh Saunders and Dale Keller, the quartet strives day in and day out to inform you about what you and your family want and need to know.
KSAT 12
Celebrate National Dog Day with KSAT News Now
SAN ANTONIO – We are paw-sitive you will love Friday’s edition of KSAT News Now with journalists Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez. It’s the ulti-mutt celebration for dogs as August 26 marks National Dog Day!. Be on the lookout for a sighting of your furry friend during...
KSAT 12
18 things to do in the San Antonio area this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Fall is a favorite season for many and it’s something to look forward to after the brutally hot summer Texas has experienced. It signals the return of pumpkin spice and kicks off the start of the holiday season with Halloween and Thanksgiving. This year, the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM’s Rodeo of the Year award
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo was named Rodeo of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. The award ceremony occurred in the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening. “We are humbled and thrilled to be accepting this award on behalf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic sparks excitement among San Antonio football community before kickoff
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic. The first-ever event will make dreams come true for the students playing and performing at the Alamodome. “As a kid, I used to go to the games...
KSAT 12
These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year
SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
KSAT 12
Who’s behind controversial California billboards warning against moving to Texas?
Controversial billboards are popping up in California that seem to be using the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde to warn Californians against moving to Texas. “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” the billboard reads. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that one of the...
KSAT 12
Watch the Little League World Series on KSAT.com on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off on Saturday morning on KSAT 12 News and games will be broadcasted all day as six local high school teams compete in back-to-back games. Because the football games will be played on air, KSAT will stream the Little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Help wanted: High school football season starts with referee shortage in San Antonio, across state
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas high school football season kicks off this weekend but one team often overlooked are the officials. There’s a shortage of referees across the San Antonio area and the state. Dave Maxwell, vice president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Association of...
KSAT 12
Safari and underwater adventures: How one San Antonio man transformed hospital walls for pediatric patients
SAN ANTONIO – Visitors at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio downtown may have noticed some colorful changes on the walls. For the past year, cast technician Anthony De Leon, Sr. has been using his free time to paint murals at the hospital. De Leon has worked at...
KSAT 12
🏈 Watch KSAT Pigskin Classic, a high school football triple header at Alamodome Saturday
Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the Aug. 27 extravaganza, including Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools. Tickets. General admission tickets —...
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KSAT 12
Providers ready to help out of state after Texas ‘trigger law’ goes into effect two months after fall of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Texas’ “trigger” law takes effect Thursday, two months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn the federal right to abortion. The latest law does not target pregnant people. However, it increases the penalties for abortion providers to no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
KSAT 12
Free dog and cat adoptions will take place on National Dog Day at San Antonio Pets Alive!
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is celebrating National Dog Day with free adoptions for all four-legged friends. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals that are at risk of euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services. From 1-6 p.m. on...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
KSAT 12
Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
KSAT 12
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
KSAT 12
Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
Comments / 0