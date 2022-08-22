ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

WATCH: ‘Uncovering the Truth,’ a KSAT Investigates special

They’re the best investigative team in San Antonio: “KSAT Investigates.”. Comprised of Investigative Reporters Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber, along with photojournalists Josh Saunders and Dale Keller, the quartet strives day in and day out to inform you about what you and your family want and need to know.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Celebrate National Dog Day with KSAT News Now

SAN ANTONIO – We are paw-sitive you will love Friday’s edition of KSAT News Now with journalists Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez. It’s the ulti-mutt celebration for dogs as August 26 marks National Dog Day!. Be on the lookout for a sighting of your furry friend during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18 things to do in the San Antonio area this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Fall is a favorite season for many and it’s something to look forward to after the brutally hot summer Texas has experienced. It signals the return of pumpkin spice and kicks off the start of the holiday season with Halloween and Thanksgiving. This year, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM’s Rodeo of the Year award

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo was named Rodeo of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. The award ceremony occurred in the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening. “We are humbled and thrilled to be accepting this award on behalf...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
KSAT 12

Watch the Little League World Series on KSAT.com on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off on Saturday morning on KSAT 12 News and games will be broadcasted all day as six local high school teams compete in back-to-back games. Because the football games will be played on air, KSAT will stream the Little...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KSAT 12

Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.

