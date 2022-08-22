Read full article on original website
Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into on Grant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicles broken into on Grant Street on Thursday, August 25. The incidents were reported to police around 6:45 p.m. at 1922 Grant Street in south Framingham. Police said the owners reported nothing taken. “Suspect described as middle aged, white male with bald...
Framingham Police: Man Punches Victim In the Face
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for punching someone in the face on Thursday, August 24. Police were called to Taylor Street for an assault just before midnight. Police officers then arrested Rafael Cubero, 34, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was charged with assault & battery...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft & Vandalism At Condo
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft and vandalism at a residence. The incident was reported to Police at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 at 39 Bishop Drive, near Butterworth Park in South Framingham. The reporting party “came home in morning to find clothing taken and spray...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Broken Into at Brewery Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A thief smashed a vehicle window yesterday, August 24, at the parking lot for Jack’s Abby, according to police. The theft was reported to police around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Clinton Street. “The vehicle window was broken and a purse and credit cards were taken,”...
Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 34, on Drug Distribution Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drug distribution charges yesterday, August 24. “This arrest was the result of an observant and proactive officer,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. “This incident occurred outside in the area in front of 121 Worcester Road,” said Lt....
Police: Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From Framingham Housing Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Thieves stole catalytic converters from vehicles at Framingham Housing Authority properties on Thursday, August 25. Two catalytic convertors were stolen, according to the police spokesperson. One theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. on Thursday ay Hastings House at 115 Cochituate Road. One theft was reported on Thursday...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Police Department warns residents of phone scams
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has recently detected an uptick of two phone scams occurring in both Shrewsbury and neighboring communities. The first scam is when a scammer calls an elderly person asking for money and claiming they are someone they know, such as their grandchild. Shrewsbury police said the scammers are also posing as doctors or law enforcement officers stating their grandchild has been in an accident.
Police: Smash & Grab Robbery at Framingham Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery at a Framingham gas station. The incident happened at 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23 at 22 Waverley Street (Route 135) in Framingham. The “front door glass was smashed,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
nbcboston.com
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: Laptop flung from car; Perrin Park incident; $101K diamond earrings missing; reporting to Roche Bros.
On August 9, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol and observed a white Chevrolet pass him and noticed the operator appeared to be texting while driving. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Worcester Street and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Concord District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
UPDATED: Traffic At Brophy Elementary To Be Directed Down Walking Path to Berkeley Road Instead of Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Along with a new principal, parents at Brophy will have a new drop-off and pick-up system for the 2022-23 school year. New Brophy Principal Jessica Mandes sent an email to parents this week discussing the new change. Mandes, who was a vice principal at Barbieri Elementary, was named interim principal at Brophy on July 20.
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Not Returning Rental Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on Saturday morning, August 20, for not returning a rental vehicle, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested on Frederick Street at 11:46 a.m. Francisco Febus, 50, of 61 Lowther Road of Framingham. He was charged with using a motor vehicle with...
Worcester District Attorney Early sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk DA
WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech. In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against...
Boston Bus Rider Slams Woman's Head Into Glass After Being Told To ‘Shut Up’
An argument over a woman being rowdy on an MBTA bus ended with one woman getting hurt and the other arrested, authorities said. Police received a call about an assault in progress on a bus at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Transit Police said.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
1 Framingham Police announced this morning, “as a result of an investigation, the MetroWest Drug Task Force executed search warrants this week. One warrant resulting in the seizure of 169 grams fentanyl, 80 grams cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, $3,000 and a firearm. Another warrant resulting in the seizure of over 1,400 grams of fentanyl in both powder and pill form.”
