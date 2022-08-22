On August 9, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol and observed a white Chevrolet pass him and noticed the operator appeared to be texting while driving. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Worcester Street and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Concord District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

