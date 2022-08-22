ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into on Grant Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicles broken into on Grant Street on Thursday, August 25. The incidents were reported to police around 6:45 p.m. at 1922 Grant Street in south Framingham. Police said the owners reported nothing taken. “Suspect described as middle aged, white male with bald...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Man Punches Victim In the Face

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for punching someone in the face on Thursday, August 24. Police were called to Taylor Street for an assault just before midnight. Police officers then arrested Rafael Cubero, 34, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was charged with assault & battery...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
#Fraud
Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 34, on Drug Distribution Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drug distribution charges yesterday, August 24. “This arrest was the result of an observant and proactive officer,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. “This incident occurred outside in the area in front of 121 Worcester Road,” said Lt....
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Police Department warns residents of phone scams

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has recently detected an uptick of two phone scams occurring in both Shrewsbury and neighboring communities. The first scam is when a scammer calls an elderly person asking for money and claiming they are someone they know, such as their grandchild. Shrewsbury police said the scammers are also posing as doctors or law enforcement officers stating their grandchild has been in an accident.
SHREWSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street

A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
WORCESTER, MA
MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Laptop flung from car; Perrin Park incident; $101K diamond earrings missing; reporting to Roche Bros.

On August 9, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol and observed a white Chevrolet pass him and noticed the operator appeared to be texting while driving. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Worcester Street and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Concord District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.
WELLESLEY, MA
UPDATED: Traffic At Brophy Elementary To Be Directed Down Walking Path to Berkeley Road Instead of Pleasant Street

FRAMINGHAM – Along with a new principal, parents at Brophy will have a new drop-off and pick-up system for the 2022-23 school year. New Brophy Principal Jessica Mandes sent an email to parents this week discussing the new change. Mandes, who was a vice principal at Barbieri Elementary, was named interim principal at Brophy on July 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Not Returning Rental Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on Saturday morning, August 20, for not returning a rental vehicle, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested on Frederick Street at 11:46 a.m. Francisco Febus, 50, of 61 Lowther Road of Framingham. He was charged with using a motor vehicle with...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester District Attorney Early sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk DA

WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech.  In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against...
WORCESTER, MA
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

1 Framingham Police announced this morning, “as a result of an investigation, the MetroWest Drug Task Force executed search warrants this week. One warrant resulting in the seizure of 169 grams fentanyl, 80 grams cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, $3,000 and a firearm. Another warrant resulting in the seizure of over 1,400 grams of fentanyl in both powder and pill form.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
