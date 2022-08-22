ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital in critical condition, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Winston-Salem on Monday and is in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on East 17th Street when they were told a woman was unconscious behind a house.

Police say arriving officers found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was then taken to the hospital.

The WSPD did not say whether officers were looking for a suspect or not.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

