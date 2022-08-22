Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital in critical condition, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Winston-Salem on Monday and is in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on East 17th Street when they were told a woman was unconscious behind a house.
Police say arriving officers found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was then taken to the hospital.Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.
The WSPD did not say whether officers were looking for a suspect or not.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0