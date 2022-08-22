Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp appropriates another $37.4 million in federal COVID relief funds
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to give away federal money. This week, the governor announced the award of more than $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to community and public organizations across The Peach State. State officials say the latest allocation...
U.S. Senate candidate Walker makes South Georgia stop in Albany, talks about faith, law enforcement
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker brought his U.S. Senate campaign to South Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Walker played to a mostly African-American crowd — many of them students. And they appeared receptive to his message. In a forum with the questions coming from three folks – Albany councilman Jalen Johnson, failed 2nd Congressional District Republican […]
valdostatoday.com
Count the Kicks helps save Georgia mom’s baby
AUGUSTA – A public health campaign to track a baby’s movements during pregancy called Count the Kicks helps Georgia mom save baby. Vanessa Oden never expected that downloading a free app called Count the Kicks to track her baby’s movements during pregnancy would help save her son’s life. During pregnancy, Vanessa learned about the importance of kick counting from her doula, who suggested she use the Count the Kicks app to monitor her baby’s well-being. The CDC lists a change in baby’s movements as one of its 15 urgent maternal warning signs.
CBS 46
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
fox40jackson.com
Stacey Abrams-linked group took almost $500K from taxpayer-backed COVID fund as donations swelled by $20M
FIRST ON FOX: A Georgia-based voter registration nonprofit founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received nearly $500,000 in COVID-19 bailout cash during a year its donations swelled by tens of millions of dollars, according to tax forms. The New Georgia Project, which Abrams founded in 2014, applied for and...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid School Districts in Georgia |2022
You may know Georgia is home to legendary schools such as Emory University and Georgia Tech, as well as delicious peanuts and pecans. The Peach State also has some excellent public schools. In this article, we’ll give you a detailed list of the highest-paid school districts in Georgia in 2022.
Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350
The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deal...
newhope.com
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia
Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
qudach.com
California Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling More Than 1,700 Animals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California antheral who smuggled much than 1,700 chaotic animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden successful his clothing, pleaded blameworthy Wednesday to national charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to 2 counts of smuggling and a complaint of wildlife...
Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Ed Launches Employee Assistance Program for All Public-School Teachers and Staff
The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no cost to districts, schools,...
