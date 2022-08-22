ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRBL News 3

U.S. Senate candidate Walker makes South Georgia stop in Albany, talks about faith, law enforcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker brought his U.S. Senate campaign to South Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Walker played to a mostly African-American crowd — many of them students. And they appeared receptive to his message. In a forum with the questions coming from three folks – Albany councilman Jalen Johnson, failed 2nd Congressional District Republican […]
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Count the Kicks helps save Georgia mom’s baby

AUGUSTA – A public health campaign to track a baby’s movements during pregancy called Count the Kicks helps Georgia mom save baby. Vanessa Oden never expected that downloading a free app called Count the Kicks to track her baby’s movements during pregnancy would help save her son’s life. During pregnancy, Vanessa learned about the importance of kick counting from her doula, who suggested she use the Count the Kicks app to monitor her baby’s well-being. The CDC lists a change in baby’s movements as one of its 15 urgent maternal warning signs.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
GEORGIA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid School Districts in Georgia |2022

You may know Georgia is home to legendary schools such as Emory University and Georgia Tech, as well as delicious peanuts and pecans. The Peach State also has some excellent public schools. In this article, we’ll give you a detailed list of the highest-paid school districts in Georgia in 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350

The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
newhope.com

Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia

Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
GEORGIA STATE
qudach.com

California Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling More Than 1,700 Animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California antheral who smuggled much than 1,700 chaotic animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden successful his clothing, pleaded blameworthy Wednesday to national charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to 2 counts of smuggling and a complaint of wildlife...
OXNARD, CA
WJBF

Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

