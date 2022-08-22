Read full article on original website
Related
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile to link satellites to mobile phones, 'eliminating dead zones worldwide'
SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up to offer mobile users network access via Starlink satellites. The service is expected to provide coverage in most areas in the US, including remote areas. Tesla cars will also be able to connect to new Starlink satellites in the future. Elon Musk's SpaceX and...
Powell's Jackson Hole speech will stir speculation on rates
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers what will be his most closely scrutinized speech of the year Friday, investors and economists will be turning over his remarks for any clues about how fast the Fed may continue to raise its key interest rate — and for how long. With inflation hovering near a four-decade high — almost 9% — Powell will likely stress that the Fed is determined to bring it down to its 2% target, no matter what it takes. The Fed’s rate hikes may well defeat inflation in time. But there are...
Comments / 0