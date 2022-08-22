ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football and fans back at Ladd Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is back in Ladd Peebles Stadium for the first time since a shooting there in October of 2021. With games at the facility this season the district is upgrading security measures. Everyone going into the stands must go through a metal detector, only clear bags are allowed inside […]
