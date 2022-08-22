Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car in the UK
“It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
CARS・
Discover Europe's hidden vacation spots and ideas for fall travel
Shoulder season is almost here, when travel transitions from peak crowds and prices to something -- hopefully -- a little more mellow. Join us for our roundup of weekly travel news as well as tips for where to travel in late 2022.
We visited Aldi rival Lidl stores in the US and UK and found that one offered much wackier products, including massage guns, leaf blowers, and $59 kayaks
Lidl is rapidly expanding Stateside. It opened its first US store just five years ago and already has more than 150 locations.
Peak Tram back on track in tourist-devoid Hong Kong
The Peak Tram, Hong Kong's famed public transport and a popular tourist draw, reopened Saturday after a year-long $102 million facelift even as the city's coronavirus curbs continue to keep overseas visitors at bay. The historic funicular, which dates back to 1888 and offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island's famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak, used to draw over six million visitors a year, according to its operator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers
A Londoner who decided to escape soaring rent prices by moving into a houseboat said he is “very happy with my decision” amid rising energy costs for land-dwellers.Martin Walsh, 25, moved in to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regent’s Canal in 2021, as he could not find affordable accommodation on land in London.He told the PA news agency: “The rental economy last year was just crazy, to secure a place to live many were paying way above what places were worth.“My options were either take out a loan for a houseboat, live in the middle of nowhere...
Comments / 0