A Londoner who decided to escape soaring rent prices by moving into a houseboat said he is “very happy with my decision” amid rising energy costs for land-dwellers.Martin Walsh, 25, moved in to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regent’s Canal in 2021, as he could not find affordable accommodation on land in London.He told the PA news agency: “The rental economy last year was just crazy, to secure a place to live many were paying way above what places were worth.“My options were either take out a loan for a houseboat, live in the middle of nowhere...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO