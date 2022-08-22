ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 5

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?

Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files

Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman

Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Hernandez
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Teases#Detroit Police#Election Fraud#Gop#Michigan Strong Pac
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Michigan's largest marijuana recall and the fallout

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts and Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University. Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit. Email: ontheline@freepress.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgrt.com

St. Clair County Says Goodbye To One Of Its Most Inspirational Leaders

Losing a loved one is never easy. The laughter and good times linger in our minds as we grieve and cope in the best way we can. Port Huron lost one of its most influential community leaders last week. Marguerite Stanley was 98 at the time of her passing, living a full life that touched numerous individuals and influenced others to find greatness inside of themselves.
PORT HURON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy