wegotthiscovered.com
BossLogic imagines Henry Cavill as a Targaryen and it fits perfectly
After the success House of The Dragon received following its premiere, graphic artist known as BossLogic produced a fan illustration featuring another well-known actor who could easily play an old ruler back in the early days of Westeros. Over on Twitter, BossLogic released an image of Henry Cavill, wearing his...
Despite Rumors About The Next Bond’s Age, Henry Cavill Is Still Doing Quite Well In The 007 Odds
Even in light of rumors calling for a younger James Bond, Henry Cavill continues to crush in the race to become 007.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
‘James Bond’: 2 Very Specific Requirements for Next 007 Just Ruled Out Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
Thanks to the producers looking at two very specific requirements, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy just got ruled out as the next James Bond
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’
A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral
Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
IFLScience
Modern Day Henry VIII Recreated With AI, And He Doesn't Look Happy About It
An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image has given us a glimpse of what King Henry VIII of England would look like in the modern world, and he does not look comfortable with the circumstances. AI-generated imagery is getting spookily good. As well as producing never-before-seen demons from hell named Crungus, they...
Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break
Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
CNET
More People Need to Watch the Trippiest Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video
Enjoy movies that have you questioning the fabric of reality? I have one request... Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Still Love Their Bourbon, Bromance and Former Costars — But They Won’t Do a ‘Vampire Diaries’ Spinoff
Moving forward. More than 13 years after meeting on The Vampire Diaries set, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are closer than ever — but they aren't ready to put the fangs on again. "No ... I'm vampired out," Wesley, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly when asked if he'd like a TVD spinoff while at a […]
Tom Hardy Shows Off Bad-Ass Jiujitsu Skills In Tournament Victory
The "Venom" actor played an MMA fighter in "Warrior" and showed off the work he's put in since then.
toofab.com
'Thrones' Superfan Kristen Bell Tries to Keep Her Cool Alongside Jason Momoa on James Corden
Bell -- who has dressed as Dany and Khal Drogo with husband Dax Shepard for Halloween -- was a bit flustered as she sat down next to Jason Momoa on The Late Late Show. While he said she was "totally cool" backstage, she got throw by being in his orbit on stage -- joking, "a lot of rhythm coming from him."
HBO Max Canceled Six Animated Shows, Including 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
Following the abrupt cancellation of the already-completed Batgirl film, HBO Max continues its slaughter on the DCEU by scrapping several in-development projects, including the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The other HBO Max originals — which were also animated — getting canceled are:. Merry Little Batman. The Day...
