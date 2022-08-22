ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

BossLogic imagines Henry Cavill as a Targaryen and it fits perfectly

After the success House of The Dragon received following its premiere, graphic artist known as BossLogic produced a fan illustration featuring another well-known actor who could easily play an old ruler back in the early days of Westeros. Over on Twitter, BossLogic released an image of Henry Cavill, wearing his...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry White
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Gerald Durrell
geekspin

Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle

After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look

With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’

A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral

Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role

20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
MOVIES
IFLScience

Modern Day Henry VIII Recreated With AI, And He Doesn't Look Happy About It

An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image has given us a glimpse of what King Henry VIII of England would look like in the modern world, and he does not look comfortable with the circumstances. AI-generated imagery is getting spookily good. As well as producing never-before-seen demons from hell named Crungus, they...
TECHNOLOGY
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break

Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Trippiest Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video

Enjoy movies that have you questioning the fabric of reality? I have one request... Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show

HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy