The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are coming off a blowout win over the Chargers last week after dropping 32 points on Los Angeles at home. As of now, it looks like the starters will sit yet again this week, making that Dak Prescott's second year of sitting throughout the preseason. Look out for Kavontae Turpin, who shined last week and will look to do it again this week on kickoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Miami Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

New year, new optimism for the Miami Hurricanes. After firing Manny Diaz last December, the program hired Miami native and former Hurricane Mario Cristobal to oversee the program. In his short time in Miami, Cristobal has completely changed the coaching staff while bringing in a top-20 recruiting class to Coral Gables in less than two months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Expert Spread Picks for Every College Football Game in Week 0

College football picks against the spread are always challenging no matter which week it is during the season. However, it's especially difficult in Week 0, as this Saturday marks the first time these teams have played in a game after an offseason full of roster or coaching changes. Additionally, with four matchups featuring a FCS team, the betting options for Week 0 are down to seven games. Nevada opened as a 17-point favorite over New Mexico State, but the line has dropped to nine this week. Also, Vanderbilt and Nebraska have become larger favorites in the minds of bettors since the spread opened earlier this offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
