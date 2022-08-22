Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Davante Adams Names His Pick for NFL's Greatest Quarterback
The Raiders’ receiver believes the league’s best quarterback is on his former team.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup might be back sooner, rather than later.
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up
At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are coming off a blowout win over the Chargers last week after dropping 32 points on Los Angeles at home. As of now, it looks like the starters will sit yet again this week, making that Dak Prescott's second year of sitting throughout the preseason. Look out for Kavontae Turpin, who shined last week and will look to do it again this week on kickoffs.
AthlonSports.com
Miami Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
New year, new optimism for the Miami Hurricanes. After firing Manny Diaz last December, the program hired Miami native and former Hurricane Mario Cristobal to oversee the program. In his short time in Miami, Cristobal has completely changed the coaching staff while bringing in a top-20 recruiting class to Coral Gables in less than two months.
AthlonSports.com
Expert Spread Picks for Every College Football Game in Week 0
College football picks against the spread are always challenging no matter which week it is during the season. However, it's especially difficult in Week 0, as this Saturday marks the first time these teams have played in a game after an offseason full of roster or coaching changes. Additionally, with four matchups featuring a FCS team, the betting options for Week 0 are down to seven games. Nevada opened as a 17-point favorite over New Mexico State, but the line has dropped to nine this week. Also, Vanderbilt and Nebraska have become larger favorites in the minds of bettors since the spread opened earlier this offseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen Player Props; How to Cash in on Vikings' Revamped Offense
Mike Zimmer is out as the head coach in Minnesota and while Kevin O’Connell is in, the Vikings' roster remains largely unchanged. Will O’Connell and new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips be able to take them to the next level?. Clearly, oddsmakers are high on the Vikings this year,...
AthlonSports.com
Breece Hall's Fantasy Football Value Plummets After Report of Timeshare With Michael Carter
Fantasy football players are on alert after Jets beat writers put out a report indicating there will be a time-share between Michael Carter and rookie Breece Hall in Gang Green’s backfield. Since being taken in the early second round in April’s 2022 NFL Draft, Hall has seen a steady...
AthlonSports.com
Bet on Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams to Smash These Player Props
There’s a new quarterback in Denver and expectations are high. Will new head coach Nathaniel Hackett let Russell Wilson cook?. Here are three Broncos player props worth looking at. Russell Wilson over 31.5 passing touchdowns (-115) Denver's new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, was the offensive coordinator in Aaron Rodgers’...
Comments / 2