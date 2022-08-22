Read full article on original website
greta
4d ago
Fun, family events that many have enjoyed over the years, bringing customer traffic to Bayfront and Tin City. This will affect local business in the area more than anything. The city did nothing but hurt small businesses.
Reply
5
Heather Sosa
4d ago
naples is starting to turn into a boring and crime field city. the little enjoyment that us residents do get here in naples, is being taken away from us.
Reply
2
Related
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County study promotes higher recycling rates
Residents of Collier County may be asked to share their recycling habits through a pilot study in collaboration with WM, or Waste Management, and The Recycling Partnership. Collier County received a great reputation for recycling rates in recent years. For the first time, Collier County achieved a recycling rate of 75% in 2021, recycling 1.5 million tons of the 2 million total waste collected. Only five counties in Florida reached the 75% rate, Lee County being the top at 81%.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hilton Tempo construction in downtown Fort Myers gets a year extension
The Hilton Tempo, a hotel project planned for 2300 First St. in downtown Fort Myers, asked the city’s community redevelopment agency for a year extension on its construction start date, originally slated for this September. The developer, ERES Capital, requested the construction be moved to September 2023, with an...
Future development plans create evacuation concerns
On Thursday, plans for future development were met with a worry that development could slow down people trying to escape during an emergency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape officials hope Cove at 47th sparks expansion movement
Tuesday's groundbreaking for a new Cape Coral mixed-use development could be the springboard to a renaissance of construction in the city.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
sfwmd.gov
Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
Florida Weekly
Junk King expands its kingdom with new Naples location
The eco-friendly junk removal service Junk King has recently expanded its services in southwest Florida under the management of Shauna and Joseph Posca. The addition of Junk King Naples will bring the brand’s eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Florida. The Poscas are starting their reign with diverse experience...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opens in Cape Coral
Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opened its first location in Southwest Florida at Surfside Shops, 2390 Surfside Blvd., near Starbucks and Club Palates, in Cape Coral. The location is locally owned by Brad Weiss and Michael Holmes who moved to Cape Coral full-time during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The menu includes handcrafted smoothies, açaí and pataya bowls, cold-pressed juices and shots, along with an oatmeal and toast line. The location will staff 15 to 20 hospitality positions. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
WINKNEWS.com
LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County
“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Ordinance to Implement Single-Family Home Transient Rental Registration Program
Following the vote on August 23, 2022 by Marco Island voters in favor of an ordinance to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program, Collier County Canvassing Board will certify the results on August 30th at 3:00pm. Following certification, the ordinance as approved by the voters will be placed for first reading on a future agenda for the City Council. The ordinance will not be in effect, and no action is required, until there have been two readings with public hearings before the City Council, as specified within the language of the ordinance.
Florida Weekly
Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area
Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.
Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral fronts $10 million for $103 million Cove at 47th apartment complex
Flaherty & Collins and the city of Cape Coral celebrated the groundbreaking Wednesday of what both parties said would be a transformational multifamily and commercial project to be built between Cape Coral Parkway and 47th Terrace at Southeast 8th Court. The Cove at 47th will be a $103 million construction...
capecoralbreeze.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape
A developer is planning to build a waterfront vacation resort in northwest Cape Coral off Burnt Store Road. Cape Coral based White Stone Developments LLC, has begun the permitting process for its planned Lake Shadroe Resort, a 48-unit, four-floor resort development with a marina, resort-style pool with Jacuzzi and a private “mini-beach” as well as retail stores, a restaurant & tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise, and a bait & tackle shop.
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW reports July passenger traffic
During July, 671,225 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to July 2021; however, still the second-best July in the 39-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 13% compared to last year. The traffic leader in July was Delta with 177,355 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,296), American (122,450), JetBlue (72,852) and United (68,847). RSW had 5,213 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26% compared to July 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 16,000 operations, a 58% increase compared to July 2021, which made it the best single month at Page Field in nearly 40 years.
lifeinnaples.net
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH TO HOST AN “EVENING ON FIFTH”
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH TO HOST A SPECIAL “EVENING ON FIFTH” TO BENEFIT THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE FOR CITY OF NAPLES. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) is partnering with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38to host a special “Evening on Fifth” on Thursday, September 8. The event will boost community awareness of the Fraternal Order of Police and help it fundraise for charitable programs benefitting the community.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
Comments / 7