Patrick Kane Won’t Join Maple Leafs, Pass Torch to Matthews
The talk surrounding Patrick Kane and his possible future exit out of Chicago has picked up over the past few weeks. Speculation will likely continue as the Chicago Blackhawks prove themselves not to be a playoff team and clubs like the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs try to find pieces that make them Stanley Cup contenders.
Flames News & Rumors: Kessel, Weegar, Boudreau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the reports that general manager Brad Treliving is looking to move one of his defensemen in exchange for a winger. Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that he may have interest in bringing in Phil Kessel, who remains a free agent. In other news, Mackenzie Weegar arrived in Calgary days ago and expressed his excitement to get the 2022-23 season underway. Last but not least, in a recent interview, Bruce Boudreau was very complimentary of the job the Flames have done this offseason.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
Tkachuk Unlikely to Live Up to Expectations with Panthers
Very shortly after losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames were once again put in a difficult situation after Matthew Tkachuk revealed he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal. This forced general manager Brad Treliving to seek out trading partners for the 24-year-old, and he was quickly able to find one in the Florida Panthers.
3 Wild Veterans That Could Make or Break Their Season
The Minnesota Wild proved they were building something special when they finished last season with 53 wins and 113 points. Players up and down the lineup set new personal bests in all sorts of offensive metrics, as they combined to produce the fifth-highest goals per game played in the entire league. With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, they are gearing up with the intention of improving even further. However, there are some veteran players that will need to maintain last season’s pace in order to give the Wild any shot at another leap forward. Here are three of the most crucial.
Flyers News & Rumors: Saunders and Coates, Ellis, Andrae, Allison
The Philadelphia Flyers could use some positive energy one month ahead of their first preseason game. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and other prominent members of the organization have taken on heavy criticism this summer after a series of head-scratching decisions. It’s no surprise they received the lowest confidence rating of any NHL front office in a poll conducted Dom Luszczyszyn (from The Athletic, NHL front-office confidence rankings: How fans feel about every team, 8/18/22). However, considering a prospect defenseman got a comparison to Kimmo Timonen and local broadcasters sang the team’s praises at a major local event, the Flyers have had worse weeks this offseason.
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
Blackhawks Bytes: Reichel, King, Blackwell, Toews
It’s August and time for another edition of Blackhawks Bytes! We’ve been in the dog days of the offseason for quite some time now, but the end is near and a new hockey campaign awaits. The Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp and preseason is just around the corner. Many are approaching this coming season with trepidation; all signs point toward a rough year for this rebuilding team. But the show must go on, and the diehards are excited to see what awaits regardless of low expectations.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Auston Matthews By the Eye Test
Stan Smith and I (The Old Prof) have been collaborating on articles for over a year. Both of us thoroughly enjoy the collaboration and we hope we can continue to do so for a long time. Although we usually write in one voice, we do have different focuses as we...
3 Avalanche Storylines to Follow Heading into 2022-23
The opening game for the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 12, at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, is just 50 days away. The club and its fans will celebrate raising the Stanley Cup Championship banner to the rafters of Ball Arena that night, where it will join similar banners from 1996 and 2001.
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Dysin Mayo
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at journeyman defenseman Dysin Mayo. After spending the past seven years in the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL) with the Coyotes’ affiliates, the Canadian defensemen finally got his long-awaited chance, making his NHL debut with the team this past season.
3 Potential Calgary Flames Trading Partners for Juuso Valimaki
The 2022 offseason has been a fantastic yet tumultuous one for the Calgary Flames, as they lost two star forwards in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, but were able to bring in two separate ones in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. One would assume with all the changes that have gone on this summer that general manager Brad Treliving may finally be done and take some time to relax before the season begins, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Flames Believed to Have Interest in Evan Rodrigues
There has been plenty of speculation that Calgary Flames have interest in adding another forward to his roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. General manager Brad Treliving himself has suggested that he may be looking to move a defenseman in the near future, whether that involves bringing a forward back in return or making room to sign one in free agency. According to recent reports, the latter may be the higher possibility.
Flames & Canadiens Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames had a busy offseason. Whether losing star players or acquiring new ones, general manager Brad Treliving kept the hockey world on its toes. He probably didn’t sleep much this summer because it seemed he was preparing to give Flames fans an abundance of early Christmas gifts.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salary Cap, Babcock & Matthews
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some potential good news that might help the Maple Leafs address the team’s salary-cap situation. It’s been projected that the salary cap might rise substantially for the 2024-25 season. Second, I’ll share...
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evgeny Svechnikov
The 2022-23 NHL regular season is just around the corner, but Evgeny Svechnikov is still a free agent and looking for a new home. Even after setting new career-highs with seven goals and 19 points in 72 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season, they did not send him a qualifying offer. Svechnikov is a former first-round pick, so there should be a team out there willing to sign him to a late-summer contract. In my opinion, these three teams stand out as potential landing spots for him, and here’s why.
3 Wild Players to Watch for in Training Camp
September is right around the corner, and the NHL regular season is fast approaching. Of course, before the 2022-23 season begins in earnest in October, the league’s preseason will bring excitement and questions about each roster. The Minnesota Wild are no exception, with plenty of players fans will have their eyes on during training camp. Here’s a look at three of the most exciting in the state of hockey.
Oilers Prospect Munzenberger Shows Promise at World Juniors
Last week’s 5-2 loss to Team Finland in the quarterfinal round brought Team Germany’s run at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton to an end. But things are really just beginning for their captain, Oilers prospect Luca Munzenberger, who could one day become a permanent fixture on the blue line at Rogers Place.
