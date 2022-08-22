Read full article on original website
Malik Heath ready to make Ole Miss, former high school proud in 2022
Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath certainly won't be the first player from Callaway High School to dawn the red and blue in Oxford. Before Heath, players like Justin Bell, Aaron Morris, Rod Taylor, Dayall Harris and Breeland Speaks have all suited up for the Rebels. However, after a brief...
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Rebels hold 'Fast Friday' practice, Lane Kiffin has no decision on quarterbacks
It's eight days before kickoff to a new season and Ole Miss still doesn't have a quarterback. And it's OK, because the Rebels might just have two quarterbacks. Head coach Lane Kiffin stopped short of naming a starting quarterback Friday after a shortened and spirited practice that began with a softball game with coaches and staff and assistant athletic director for recruiting operations Alex Collins chasing Juice the dog around the practice fields. For the record, Juice can go when he gets to galloping.
Crossover Podcast: Maybe more than meets the eye in Ole Miss quarterback competition
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss scenarios for the Ole Miss quarterback competition, guess who the winner will be and more in this latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
