It's eight days before kickoff to a new season and Ole Miss still doesn't have a quarterback. And it's OK, because the Rebels might just have two quarterbacks. Head coach Lane Kiffin stopped short of naming a starting quarterback Friday after a shortened and spirited practice that began with a softball game with coaches and staff and assistant athletic director for recruiting operations Alex Collins chasing Juice the dog around the practice fields. For the record, Juice can go when he gets to galloping.

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO