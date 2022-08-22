ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Rebels hold 'Fast Friday' practice, Lane Kiffin has no decision on quarterbacks

It's eight days before kickoff to a new season and Ole Miss still doesn't have a quarterback. And it's OK, because the Rebels might just have two quarterbacks. Head coach Lane Kiffin stopped short of naming a starting quarterback Friday after a shortened and spirited practice that began with a softball game with coaches and staff and assistant athletic director for recruiting operations Alex Collins chasing Juice the dog around the practice fields. For the record, Juice can go when he gets to galloping.
