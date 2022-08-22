Staci Griesbach says that when she dropped the needle on “Patsy Cline’s Greatest Hits” one lazy day at home, it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt. “It had been a cassette tape that we had in our family Bonneville when I was growing up in Wisconsin,” the jazz vocalist says, calling from Los Angeles, her home base. “I say, ‘Hey, I know these tunes like the back of my hand. This is what I was raised on.’ ”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO