Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
Sox fall back in WC race: 'We have to keep going'
BOSTON -- Could the Red Sox still be in the thick of the postseason race if they had found a way to be more competitive against the Blue Jays this season?. It was a reasonable thing to wonder on Tuesday night, as Toronto kicked off its third visit to Fenway Park this season by again battering Boston, this time by a final score of 9-3.
MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab: Pirates' Burrows
If Pirates pitching prospect Mike Burrows is looking for a walk-out song, he might want to check out Dead or Alive's 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” If you happen to be singing it while reading this edition of the MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab, you’re welcome.
Sox searching for clutch hits, command
BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
'He’s a menace': J-Ram's 20th multi-HR game keys win
SAN DIEGO -- The Guardians are MLB’s youngest team and are in the middle of a playoff race. That generally is a combination for a lot of high-stress games. So a fairly stress-free afternoon delivered by the cornerstone of the franchise is a welcome thing, indeed. Veteran third baseman...
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
Berríos finding his stride at crucial time for Blue Jays
BOSTON -- José Berríos has spent the season playing hide and seek with his old self. He’s been hot, cold and one of baseball’s most generous suppliers of souvenirs to fans seated in outfield bleachers across Major League Baseball, but another sharp outing at Fenway Park on Wednesday has renewed optimism that the Berríos of old is back. This time, to stay.
Padres hit 'hopefully rock bottom' after shutout loss
SAN DIEGO -- It all feels a bit too familiar, doesn’t it?. A year ago, the Padres found themselves in almost precisely the same situation. Presumed to be an October lock, they were suddenly clinging to a playoff spot in late August, playing like anything but a postseason team. Sure enough, their “once-in-a-century” collapse ensued.
Bats, López's gem join to end two droughts
OAKLAND -- The Marlins were on a near-historic run of weak offensive output, having scored four or fewer runs in 23 straight games. Now that they've snapped that streak, they're hoping to keep the good energy going. The Marlins rode a four-run sixth inning and six shutout frames from Pablo...
D-backs skip Bumgarner's next start to get vet back on track
KANSAS CITY -- D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday he has decided to skip veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner in the rotation for one turn as Arizona prepares to open a weekend road series against the White Sox. “It’s just a matter of tweaking a couple of things and getting back...
Hottest hitting prospect from each team
We’re coming up on the end of a long season in Minor League Baseball. The High-A and Single-A seasons come to a close on Sept. 11, with Double-A following on Sept. 18 and Triple-A on Sept. 28. After nearly five months of constant play, some hitters might be excused for tiring and slowing down in the final stretch.
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
Sánchez excels in spot start to give rotation a break
PHILADELPHIA -- Cristopher Sánchez’s contributions Wednesday will be impossible to quantify outside the six innings he pitched in a 7-5 victory over the Reds. The Phillies recalled Sánchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start, his first in the big leagues since July 15. In the past, they summoned Sánchez because of an injury or because they needed a second starter for a doubleheader. But Philadelphia handed the ball to him Wednesday because the club wanted to give everybody else in its rotation an extra day to rest to gear up for the final weeks of the season.
Olson slams the Allegheny as Braves romp to sweep
PITTSBURGH -- William Contreras added to his homer total, Kyle Wright dominated the Pirates’ lineup and Matt Olson crushed a grand slam into the water beyond PNC Park’s walls. Everything seemed to go right for the red-hot Braves as they rolled to a 14-2 win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
A new record: 24 straight strikes to start the game!
SEATTLE -- Virtually all the scouting reports, commentary from coaches and even a self-reflective description from George Kirby entering his rookie season centered on one theme: He throws a lot of strikes. Yet Kirby took that skill to another level on Wednesday afternoon against the Nationals, thrusting himself into the...
With help from veteran teammate, Bello has strongest outing
BOSTON -- The Brayan Bello who stood on the Fenway Park mound for five electric innings on Wednesday night was the one who garnered all the hype during his ascension through the farm system. The growing pains Bello experienced in his first three starts are subsiding, and that was evident...
Julio mashes way to Seattle's 10th 20-20 season
SEATTLE -- The accomplishment was inevitable, but now that Julio Rodríguez has achieved a 20-20 season, perspective permeates a little more. The Mariners’ standout center fielder crushed his 20th homer of the season in their 3-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, a 400-foot, game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning. Paired with his 23 stolen bases, it put him into more historical territory in his bid for the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Irvin goes all-in on heater to fry Fish with 11 K's
OAKLAND -- Cole Irvin and Jesús Luzardo developed a close bond during their time as teammates with the A’s last season, often spending their off-days taking part in group fishing trips and breakfast gatherings while on the road. The relationship remained intact even after Luzardo was traded to...
Big 'boom' caps career day for red-hot Lowe
DENVER -- Nathaniel Lowe is a man of few words. But you know what they say: Speak softly and carry a big stick. Lowe certainly did that in Wednesday afternoon’s 16-4 victory over the Rockies to conclude a brief two-game series at Coors Field, driving in a career-high five runs while finishing a double shy of the cycle.
