Governor joins local, community leaders to launch partnership for Petersburg
RICHMOND – On Aug. 22, 2022 Governor Glenn Youngkin launched the Partnership for Petersburg initiative with state, local, community, and faith leaders. Together, they created a partnership to give the Petersburg locality full ownership of this meaningful initiative with support from the Commonwealth to see it become one of the best cities to live, work, and raise a family.
Otto’s Monthly Wrap-Up
Greetings everyone! I do hope that you had an enjoyable summer. It is hard to believe it is practically over as schools have already started. So, what has been going on? For the past few months, I have been quite busy making my way throughout the district. Often, I am asked how things are going in Richmond, but in actuality we have not spent a lot of time there since we gaveled out of session on March 12. Other than being back a couple of days for Special Session to accept amendments and finally approve the budget, we generally conduct our business back home in the district. This is the time we meet with constituents, attend local meetings, and collect our ideas for legislation in the upcoming session. As a freshman Delegate, I am also spending a lot of time getting acquainted with many of the leaders and organizations in each of the seven localities of the 75th District as well as statewide agencies. These discussions include important items like the progress of broadband Internet services in the community, schools, tourism, electric vehicles, solar farms, and new business opportunities in our district.
Ellen Olivia Rice McGeachy
Ellen Olivia Rice McGeachy, age 90, entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2022 at The Lodge at Rocky Mount, in Rocky Mount, N.C. after valiantly battling a long illness. The middle child of five daughters of the late Thomas and Lillie Rice, was born on June 14, 1932, in Dolphin, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Colonel (U.S. Army, Retired) Clinton B. McGeachy, and four sisters (Minnie, Vina, Martha, and Jeannette).
Steak-O-Rama Plus set for Sept. 17, 2022
Please mark your calendars and plan to support the STEAK-O-RAMA PLUS on Saturday, September 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Mayfield Recreation Center (BMRC), 35 Mayfield Street, Lawrenceville. Tickets are $25 each. TAKE OUT ONLY! The menu includes delicious grilled steak, fried chicken or fish, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, and beverage. Mr. James Jones, owner of Jones Electric Company, has graciously consented to be the Chef again. Please encourage your friends to support this event, also.
Lawrenceville Police Department report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – Chief John R. Stith presented the Lawrenceville Police Department report for July to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Officers responded to 180 calls for public service. Officers issued 73 uniform traffic summonses, 57 for speeding/reckless driving at an average of 15 mph above the posted speed limit. The other traffic summons were suspended – 5, seatbelt – 1, equipment/other traffic – 10.
