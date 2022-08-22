Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey Fields
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey Fields
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey Fields
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey Fields
Related
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Two morning shootings under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — A man in his early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning shooting in the Biltmore neighborhood. Jacksonville police say a the man walked up to a house on Shannon Avenue and knocked on the door to ask for help because he had just been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man rushed into surgery following early morning shooting in Biltmore area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed into surgery after an early morning shooting in North West Jacksonville, officials said. Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5200 block of Shannon Avenue. They arrived to find a man in his mid-20's who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Multiple cars broken into, windows shattered at Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glass shattered everywhere and items stolen out of cars. That’s what residents of an apartment in the Arlington area of Jacksonville woke up to this morning. “I just wish they would just give me more attention or my neighbors more attention about addressing the issue...
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
JSO investigating shots fired in Baymeadows area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired on Dix Ellis Trail near Knights Inn. Action News Jax received word this morning that a shooting occurred in front of Knight’s Inn. We called the hotel and learned from the front desk that shots were heard from inside the hotel and that police were at the scene.
Road rage shooting suspect was ‘blowing smoke’ from exhaust, victim told Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder after police say he shot a man in his 30s in a road rage incident that shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway on Wednesday. Issac Partridge, 31, is also facing a charge of...
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources say the assignment is imminent. Williams stepped down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One arrested after shooting in Springfield area involving multiple people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in the Springfield area involving multiple people Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Dameon Parish was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer and failing to use a sidewalk. Around 10:40 p.m., officers at...
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
Man dies after being shot a day before his birthday at Jacksonville Beach, police say
A man died after being shot during a party at a short-term rental in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday night. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Ocean Pond Court. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police...
Woman involved in deadly Jacksonville road rage incident sentenced to 8 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday. The sentencing comes after Ana Jimenez was involved in a crash that left one person dead on April 11, 2019. On that day, Jimenez told police that someone in...
Suspect sought in late-night shooting near Phoenix neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday night, around 10:40 p.m., officers at East 8th Steet and North Liberty Street saw a vehicle speeding. Two passengers fled the vehicle but were arrested shortly after. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers continued to follow the vehicle until...
Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
1 year since Jacksonville father was hit, left on side of road dead; no charges against driver
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend will mark one year since 59-year-old Darryl Lindsey was hit and killed. His body was left on the side for nearly 12 hours before help arrived. It has been a painful year for Lindsey’s family. His children said it’s been difficult to move on...
Comments / 0