Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

Action News Jax

JSO investigating shots fired in Baymeadows area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired on Dix Ellis Trail near Knights Inn. Action News Jax received word this morning that a shooting occurred in front of Knight’s Inn. We called the hotel and learned from the front desk that shots were heard from inside the hotel and that police were at the scene.
First Coast News

Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
