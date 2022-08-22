JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.

