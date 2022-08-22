ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

wgvunews.org

Update: GRPD releases body-cam footage of officer involved shooting

Video supports department's account that man shot several times by police pointed gun at officers first. The Grand Rapids Police Department Thursday evening released body-camera-worn footage of a man getting shot multiple times after pointing a gun at police during a foot pursuit. The man remains in serious condition at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Police seeking help in homicide, bank robbery cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
EAST LANSING, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI

