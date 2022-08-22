Read full article on original website
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests
Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in retail theft case
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man
Update: GRPD releases body-cam footage of officer involved shooting
Video supports department's account that man shot several times by police pointed gun at officers first. The Grand Rapids Police Department Thursday evening released body-camera-worn footage of a man getting shot multiple times after pointing a gun at police during a foot pursuit. The man remains in serious condition at...
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
State police look for suspect who escaped a chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect wanted for breaking and entering led Michigan State Police on a chase through Kalamazoo County Tuesday night. Troopers chased the vehicle through a neighborhood in Texas Township around 11 p.m., state police said. OWI arrest: Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo...
Police seeking help in homicide, bank robbery cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, […]
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening. The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.
Court docs: Man drunk, high when he hit KDPS officer
A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo County Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle in July.
