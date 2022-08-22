Read full article on original website
Sharica Powell
4d ago
If they really want to help they also need to do something about the rental process. People are applying for multiple homes and not “qualifying” because of past debts and such, making moving impossible.
Charlie Laura Dabkowski Tisron
3d ago
nobody wants to talk about the fact that the majority of these people are right where they want to be. no amount of housing will do anything. they don't have to pay rent, utilities, food bills, gas and maintenance for a car. no taxes, no clothes, no soap and water. free health care, free dental. don't have to work at all. when it's cold they go to the shelters, also free. all this money is a waste,
Country Life
4d ago
I hope someone is watching out how and where this money is spent.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
wgvunews.org
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
A union says workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing, Michigan, “voted overwhelmingly” Thursday to form a union with the Teamsters.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Tv20detroit.com
Marijuana growing moratorium?: Supply and demand could lead to changes in Michigan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Marijuana growers in Michigan are making too much product and it’s outpacing demand. In just the past year, the price for an ounce of flower went down by 44%. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is now seeking input on how to solve the problem. "The agency...
wgvunews.org
Bureau of Elections recommends placing reproductive freedom amendment on the ballot
Elections staff found both collected well over the required number of signatures to go before voters. One of the amendments would guarantee the right to abortion in Michigan. A 1931 law that criminalizes abortion is currently blocked by court injunctions. Doctor Rossana DeGrood works with the campaign for the abortion-rights...
wdet.org
DTE’s proposed rate hike draws public outcry: ‘Our lights shouldn’t be able to get cut off for $124’
DTE Energy wants to raise its rates for electricity and gas — 8.8% for homes. The Michigan Public Service Commission will decide on the price hike before Thanksgiving. DTE says the addition of $388 million to its annual revenues is needed to maintain the state’s energy grid. But many oppose the increase.
abc12.com
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
94.1 Duke FM
Court ruling could impact Michigan car insurance rates
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals says the 2019 no-fault auto insurance reform law is not retroactive to crash survivors whose accidents happened before the law changed. The Michigan HomeCare and Hospice Association president and CEO Barry Cargill says lawmakers need to act now to fix the...
Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage
(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan decision
DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers “did not clearly demonstrate” that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively. And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, Judge Douglas Shapiro wrote. “Giving a windfall to insurance companies who received premiums for unlimited benefits is not a legitimate public purpose, nor a reasonable means to reform the system,” Shapiro said in a decision joined by Judge Sima Patel.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
Michigan Utility Customers Face 25% Wage Garnishments as Private Collections Run Rampant
DTE Energy, one of the largest utility companies in the Midwest has created some practices that are keeping its customers in a form of what could be argued as a debtor's prison.
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
wgvunews.org
DNR warns Michigan hunters of rising avian flu cases
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it’s seeing a recent uptick in the number of wild birds infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza. Ducks are most commonly prone to the virus, but it can also affect geese, swans and other shorebirds. The risk of transmission to humans is...
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan announces changes to visitor policies
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan has announced new changes to its visitor policies. The policies became effective starting on Wednesday, August 24.
wrif.com
Michigan’s DTE Proposes a Rate Hike
I know all too well the stress of paying utilities. And like many people, I am not excited about DTE proposing a rate hike during all this inflation. DTE has programs that assist through payment plans, but rarely do they really help. And according to fox2detroit.com, the proposed hike is for $388 million. And with every penny being counted in today’s economy, that amounts to about $10.31 per month on average.
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
