Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
deadlinedetroit.com

Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman

Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
deadlinedetroit.com

Injuries to Wayne County juvenile jail guards triple amid staffing woes

Staffing shortages at the Wayne County juvenile jail are making headlines after a May "riot" at the facility was initially blamed on worker error. The population of Wayne County's juvenile jail has nearly doubled and the facility is so understaffed that officials plan to take "swift action” to reduce the number of youths at the downtown Detroit facility, amid safety concerns for residents and staff.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Detroit to deploy more officers, pay OT to boost presence, curb crime

The Detroit Police Department is deploying more officers as the summer ends in a bid to curb crime at large gatherings and in hot spots, officials announced Thursday. In an executive order effective Friday through Sept. 26, Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized double time for officers on special assignment to deter gun violence, the city said in a statement.
downriversundaytimes.com

Rogue surveillance camera found

TRENTON — An unauthorized Ring doorbell surveillance camera was found on Aug. 3, mounted to a DTE light pole with a hook and loop cloth fastener, near the intersection of Gorno Street and Charlton Road. No one responded when the investigating police officer repeatedly engaged the doorbell call button....
Detroit News

Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side. At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.
The Oakland Press

Police: Suspect stole wallet, spent $12K with credit card

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card from a stolen wallet. According to police, the suspect took a wallet from a purse while its owner was at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on July 29. A...
Detroit News

Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case

Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
fox2detroit.com

Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
