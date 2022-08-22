Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
Police looking for suspect in shootout at Detroit gas station caught on video
Police in Detroit are asking for help identifying a man who was involved in a shootout at a Detroit gas station last week on 8 Mile Road on the city’s northwest side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
deadlinedetroit.com
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man accused of killing Detroit man at barbecue, kidnapping 2-year-old during standoff
DETROIT – An Eastpointe man is accused of murdering a Detroit man at a weekend barbecue and then kidnapping a 2-year-old girl before a standoff with Detroit police, according to authorities. 31-year-old man killed. Detroit police said they were called at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to a home...
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 carjacking near Wayne State University
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2019. According to the Department of Justice, Johnnie Watkins, 32, approached a man who was sitting in his car near Wayne State University the evening of Nov. 9, 2019. Watkins pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him.
deadlinedetroit.com
Injuries to Wayne County juvenile jail guards triple amid staffing woes
Staffing shortages at the Wayne County juvenile jail are making headlines after a May "riot" at the facility was initially blamed on worker error. The population of Wayne County's juvenile jail has nearly doubled and the facility is so understaffed that officials plan to take "swift action” to reduce the number of youths at the downtown Detroit facility, amid safety concerns for residents and staff.
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Detroit to deploy more officers, pay OT to boost presence, curb crime
The Detroit Police Department is deploying more officers as the summer ends in a bid to curb crime at large gatherings and in hot spots, officials announced Thursday. In an executive order effective Friday through Sept. 26, Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized double time for officers on special assignment to deter gun violence, the city said in a statement.
downriversundaytimes.com
Rogue surveillance camera found
TRENTON — An unauthorized Ring doorbell surveillance camera was found on Aug. 3, mounted to a DTE light pole with a hook and loop cloth fastener, near the intersection of Gorno Street and Charlton Road. No one responded when the investigating police officer repeatedly engaged the doorbell call button....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side. At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.
The Oakland Press
Police: Suspect stole wallet, spent $12K with credit card
The Bloomfield Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card from a stolen wallet. According to police, the suspect took a wallet from a purse while its owner was at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on July 29. A...
Detroit News
Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case
Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
fox2detroit.com
Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
Comments / 2