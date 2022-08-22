Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com
South Korean company plans $50 million plant in Elizabethtown, creating 93 'high-wage' jobs
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly
Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
WLKY.com
Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
wdrb.com
ECTC kicks off training program to prepare students for growing number of manufacturing jobs
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will get hands-on job training experience as part of new initiative to address the shortage of qualified applicants in the state's manufacturing sector. Gearing Up for Manufacturing — announced Friday on ECTC's campus — will use a $178,000 grant...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
WLKY.com
Edgy retailer opens new store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Spencer's recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. The 75-year-old retailer, which has more than 680 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination, according to a news release. In addition to its Outlet Shoppes storefront, Spencer's also has stores at Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall in Louisville, and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.
wdrb.com
Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
WLKY.com
'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. Advanced Nano Products' U.S. subsidiary, ANP USA Inc., will spend nearly $50 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility on...
macaronikid.com
East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022
Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
