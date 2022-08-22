ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
99.5 WKDQ

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Wdrb Media
WLKY.com

Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
macaronikid.com

East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022

Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wdrb.com

Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy