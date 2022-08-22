ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

CBS Miami

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto faces charges

MIAMI – The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, is facing five counts of vehicular homicide.  Here is what the FHP had to say about the charges:"Mr. Simeon has been arrested and charged with 5 counts of Vehicular Homicide. Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor. If it is determined that Mr. Simeon was impaired at the time of the crash, additional charges will be filed......
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

DeSantis: 4 Broward school board members suspended for 'neglect of duty' after Parkland shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement on Friday that he was suspending four elected Broward County School Board members from office. The suspension was recommended by the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury because of the officials' "incompetence", "neglect of duty" and "misuse of authority", following the deadly Parkland shooting, the statement explained.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami, FL
Florida Accidents
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
CBS Miami

Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency

MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest.    CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
MIAMI, FL
Alejandro Camacho
iheart.com

Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport

In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

