Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto faces charges
MIAMI – The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, is facing five counts of vehicular homicide. Here is what the FHP had to say about the charges:"Mr. Simeon has been arrested and charged with 5 counts of Vehicular Homicide. Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor. If it is determined that Mr. Simeon was impaired at the time of the crash, additional charges will be filed......
‘I kept swinging’: Mother of 3 fights back against Broward robber
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A mother of three fought back when a robber tried to steal her gold chain at a North Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday. “I’m cutting the corner to walk into the store and he grabs the back of my chain like this,” the victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.
DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Miami police officer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the memory of a Miami police officer killed in the line of duty. Flags at the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, and the City Hall of Miami...
DeSantis: 4 Broward school board members suspended for 'neglect of duty' after Parkland shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement on Friday that he was suspending four elected Broward County School Board members from office. The suspension was recommended by the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury because of the officials' "incompetence", "neglect of duty" and "misuse of authority", following the deadly Parkland shooting, the statement explained.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency
MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest. CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
‘I do not want life please help me go to death row!’ said Parkland shooter in disturbing drawings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell. The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling. Now, we’re getting a glimpse...
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport
In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
Grand Jury Recommends DeSantis Remove 4 Broward School Board Members
A state grand jury impaneled in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High issued a scathing report Friday, accusing five current and former Broward School Board members of “fraud and deceit” and recommending Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four of them from office. The grand jury...
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
Gov. Ron DeSantis files complaint against restaurant that allows children at drag brunches
Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to take away the liquor license of a Miami restaurant that allows children at their drag brunch shows. The governor filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood after the conservative outrage wellspring Libs of TikTok hosted a video of a drag queen walking hand-in-hand with a child during one of the shows.
