Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'
The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
Seahawks at Cowboys: Dallas Reveals Dak Prescott Plan for Preseason Game
Who will the Seattle Seahawks see at quarterback in Dallas against the Cowboys?
Practice Makes Perfect: Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Starters Will Sit Vs. Seahawks ... IF
"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."
Report: Cowboys’ Tyron Smith Suffers Avulsion Fracture in Knee
The eight-time Pro Bowler could miss “multiple months” with the injury.
Yardbarker
'Explosive' and 'violent': Randy Gregory proving Broncos' gamble worth risk
The Broncos gambled on defensive end Randy Gregory, signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract in March. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said he is worth the risk. “[Gregory] is what's we thought he would be,” Evero said in a news conference Thursday. “He’s an explosive athlete [who's] going...
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas: Did Cowboys Just Lose 'Best Player' in Tyron Smith?
The Seattle Seahawks might be the first witnesses to how a major NFL storyline all unfolds.
Prescott's help in flux as Cowboys seek elusive playoff run
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is without one of his top receivers and a starting tackle from last season as the star quarterback tries again to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff breakthrough they’ve been seeking for more than 25 years. The questions on offense are bigger than those of the Micah Parsons-led defense, a rarity for a franchise with so much attention on Prescott and Tony Romo before him, not to mention two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott prefers to focus on the return of new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb and right tackle Terence Steele, rather than the offseason departures of Amari Cooper and La’el Collins. “You’re never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back,” Prescott said. “You’ve got an opportunity to move forward. You’ve got an opportunity to grow. If you don’t do that, you’re in trouble and you’ve already lost to begin with.”
NFL・
247Sports
Dallas Cowboys OL Tyron Smith suffers hamstring injury, 2022 season in doubt
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, putting his availability for the 2022 season in doubt, according to ESPN. Smith, who has played for Dallas since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC, is reportedly out indefinitely and will miss several months of action.
Skip Bayless Nuzzles New Micah Parsons Jersey Before Arguing About Madden Simulation of Cowboys' Season
Skip Bayless loves his new jersey. And Madden predictions.
FOX Sports
Have Cowboys picked a kicker? Will starters play in preseason finale?
FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy isn't going to come right out and say it, but the hints are there if you look for them. The Cowboys' head coach is hoping to get two heavy workloads in for his starters this week at The Star, as the team transitions training camp to its lavish indoor facility. If all goes well, it sounds like a good bet they won't do much more in Friday's preseason finale against Seattle.
NFL・
