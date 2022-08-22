ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Outlook: Bulldogs' record-setting QB ready to lead 2022 team

District: 8-1A Projected Starters/Top Reserves:. RB: Casey Mays, senior; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore; Landon Szubinski, senior. WR: Brooks Leonard, senior; Calvin Delone, senior; Layton Melancon, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore. TE: Trent Landry, senior; Thomas Nizzo, junior. OL: Lashawn Bell, senior; Travis Cedatol, junior; Luke Templet, junior; Kingston Cayette,...
Lightning spoils fans' chance to get season's first look at Rickie Collins

Both the bleachers and the parking lot were filled to capacity long before host Woodlawn was scheduled to play Madison Prep in Thursday’s final game of the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. The chance to see LSU commitment Rickie Collins play quarterback for the Panthers attracted a crowd. Ultimately,...
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
Be You: Designer Robin Thibodeaux's downtown store should be on everyone's list

Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette. As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school

Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell

For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club

The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
