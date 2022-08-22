Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Joe Burrow went from 200-to-1 Heisman shot to pinnacle of college football
QB, 2018-19 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Sitting in front of a semicircle of reporters in June 2019 at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Joe Burrow looked out from beneath the upturned rim of his tan sun hat and made a bold prediction about LSU’s new fast-forward, pass-first offense.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly's radio debut mirrors new regime's strictly business mentality
Notes on a golf scorecard, which is actually too soggy to write on from the incessant rain, so we’ll just wing it …. … Attended new LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s debut on his weekly radio show Thursday night at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway. It was, as...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How will Brian Kelly's first LSU team fare? We have predictions galore
Week Zero of the college football season is here. Zero hour. All the predictions, speculation, conjecture, tea leaves and Magic 8 Balls will soon, thankfully, be relegated to the recycle bin. While the LSU’s season-opening opponent, Florida State, begins its season with a tune up Saturday against Duquesne, the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Bradie James found family, legendary football career as a Tiger
All-SEC 2000-02 When he was in high school, Bradie James started out playing the trumpet in the band at powerhouse West Monroe, not on the football team. And he wanted to be the next Karl Malone in basketball like the former star at nearby Louisiana Tech, not the next Lawrence Taylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Southern's Eric Dooley won't release name of starting quarterback before opener
LSU fans are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the team’s starting quarterback. Southern coach Eric Dooley will make Southern fans wait until opening game day. Dooley said he will choose a starting quarterback next week but won’t make it the news public until the team plays...
theadvocate.com
He's got the look: John Cato reminds his coach of former Livonia star ahead of senior seaon
Livonia High School senior John Cato finds trouble leaving football on the practice field. Often, even after a grueling three-hour practice as a two-way starter, the game will follow him home. He’ll sit down, recline his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame and turn on the film. What Cato watches varies. It...
theadvocate.com
Second-half TD, late interception carry Catholic by Dunham 15-8 at Red Stick Rumble
With his team trailing at the half, Catholic High running back Barry Remo II knew something had to change. And it did with his help. “There are a lot of corrections we have to make,” Remo said. “This was a team win. But it wasn’t Catholic High football in the first half, and we knew we had be better than that.”
theadvocate.com
Prep Outlook: Bulldogs' record-setting QB ready to lead 2022 team
District: 8-1A Projected Starters/Top Reserves:. RB: Casey Mays, senior; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore; Landon Szubinski, senior. WR: Brooks Leonard, senior; Calvin Delone, senior; Layton Melancon, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore. TE: Trent Landry, senior; Thomas Nizzo, junior. OL: Lashawn Bell, senior; Travis Cedatol, junior; Luke Templet, junior; Kingston Cayette,...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Think all offensive linemen are alike? Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers' story might change your mind
Drey Trosclair knew Jayden Rogers was different the first time they met. “He came up to me, shook my hand and looked me straight in the eye,” Trosclair said. “It was a firm handshake. You just don’t see that much with kids today. "Most of them are...
theadvocate.com
Lightning spoils fans' chance to get season's first look at Rickie Collins
Both the bleachers and the parking lot were filled to capacity long before host Woodlawn was scheduled to play Madison Prep in Thursday’s final game of the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. The chance to see LSU commitment Rickie Collins play quarterback for the Panthers attracted a crowd. Ultimately,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge High shows early promise by winning three games at Woodlawn High volleyball jamboree
The Baton Rouge High volleyball team began a rebuilding process by going 3-0 at the Woodlawn High jamboree on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs graduated five senior starters from last year’s team that advanced to the second round of the state tournament, but stepped up at Woodlawn. Featuring two brackets...
theadvocate.com
Carencro's rushing attack proves too much for St. Martinville in Kiwanis jamboree
Carencro High School is confident it will be able to throw the football, but during Thursday’s Kiwanis Jamboree against St. Martinville, the Bears stuck to what they do best. Run the ball. Behind a trio of ball carriers — quarterback Chantz Ceaser, running backs Kennon Ryan Jr. and Cashmire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
theadvocate.com
Be You: Designer Robin Thibodeaux's downtown store should be on everyone's list
Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette. As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school
Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
theadvocate.com
BRCC, Southern Law Center partner to remove educational, employment opportunity barriers
Students at Baton Rouge Community College facing barriers to employment due to legal troubles of the past will receive relief under a new partnership between BRCC and the Southern University Law Center. The agreement will help BRCC students who need assistance with expungement services and provide their paralegal students with...
theadvocate.com
Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell
For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
theadvocate.com
Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club
The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
Comments / 0