Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo nonprofit offers transportation and other services for seniorsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Lone Tree offers free transportationNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Enter cute pet photos to help pay children’s medical costsClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
2nd shooting at an Aurora park raises concerns
It’s been nine months from the last time there was a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora. Back then six teens were shot, coming from nearby Aurora Central High School. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Lawsuit: Child caseworker made advances on caregivers
A former Arapahoe County child caseworker is accused of abusing her power on the job in a new lawsuit that claims more than 40 people have come forward about her behavior. Talya Cunningham reports.
Arrests made in fatal shooting outside Lakewood car wash
Police in Lakewood on Thursday announced the arrest of four people in the fatal shooting of a man near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard late last month. The victim in the murder was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.One of the suspects is a juvenile.Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to...
Three juveniles arrested following strong-arm robbery in Aurora
Three juveniles were arrested following a strong-arm robbery in Aurora Wednesday night, according to Aurora police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Central High School placed on secure perimeter Wednesday due to reports of gunfire at Nome Park
AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park. In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.
KDVR.com
Bullets damage home near Nome Park
Rogelio Mares is looking into a shooting near Nome Park in Aurora. Outcome of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation challenged. Burglars steal Bentley, 3 other cars from dealership. Aurora councilwoman files lawsuit against Arapahoe …. Marshall Fire victims pressured to return to toxic …. Parker Road reopens after major crash...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
Police arrest Alexander Smith after a week-long search
A fugitive wanted by Aurora police is in custody after a week-long search. Officers took Alexander Smith into custody Tuesday night in Denver.Police have been searching for Smith since last week after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of 19th and Akron. Aurora SWAT responded and a shelter in place was sent out to neighbors.When officers entered the home, Smith was gone. Police confirm he did have two warrants, one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and one for possession of a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Do not call the police': Parents upset after video shown at Denver South HS
Denver South HS parents are speaking out after a video was shown to the student body, offering tips on how to respond to racist attacks. Part of the video encourages people to not call the police.
Sheridan police search for car thieves captured on video
Police are searching for the thieves who stole cars right off the lot of a dealership. It happened in Sheridan at Springs Automotove off Santa Fe Drive and Radcliffe Avenue. The security video shows the thieves taking a Ford Focus, a black Bentley and a Jeep Wrangler from the lot. More security video shows the criminals inside the auto shop, looking through desks and taking unidentified items. Sheridan police said they cannot pursue cars in property crimes if they are not involved in serious violence. Anyone with information about what happened at the car lot is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department (303) 762-2211.
Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family
Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her. "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
KDVR.com
Aurora police search for hate graffiti suspect
Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Aurora police. Hammers used to steal Bentley, other cars from car …. Hammers used to steal Bentley, other cars from car …. Jeffco School Board to announce closure recommendations. Severe eating disorders impacting more teens. Afternoon clouds, isolated storms Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another shooting at Aurora park concerns neighbors
Police say that around 1 p.m. shots were fired and struck a home on the 1200 block of Nome Street. Bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk on Wednesday.
FOUND: CBI issues alert for missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton who has since been found.
Boulder attack leaves two civilians, three officers injured
Boulder detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed or fell victim to an attack that left two community members and three police officers injured.
Police make 4 arrests in Lakewood shooting
Authorities have arrested four people in connection with the July 31 shooting death of Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, at a car wash on Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood. The day after the shooting, investigators arrested a man and a teenager in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, authorities arrested another man and another teenager in connection with the shooting, Lakewood police said.
classiccountry1070.com
Family, Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and family members are asking for information that could help find a missing woman. 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart, was last seen in Wichita in the fall of 2020. She was living in Wichita but was known to frequently travel to Denver, Colorado. Detectives are asking for any information on where Sarah may be, regardless of how insignificant the information may seem.
Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney
A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
KDVR.com
Video shows passengers throwing punches in Denver airport brawl
DENVER (KDVR) — New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train on Friday. Denver International Airport called the fight “minor,” but the video shows fists flying as many try to get out of the way. Passenger...
fox29.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
Comments / 0