Less fire weather warnings this summer
Northeast Colorado has seen 33 fire weather warnings this year. The 4th most since 2006. Friday afternoon scattered storms, drier weekend …. Parents voice opinions on possible Jeffco school …. No charges in Denver airport fight. Denver’s most popular areas not recovered from COVID. Witness saw erratic driving before...
Ranchers deal with drought daily on Western Slope
Ranchers like the VanWinkles are adapting to what scientists are calling a megadrought across Colorado’s Western Slope. Evan Kruegel reports.
Legacy Law Group Colorado
Colorado River Crisis: Colorado Wine in trouble
With water shortages come hardships for Colorado vineyards. Evan Kruegel reports. What to keep in mind before buying a home warranty.
Local Author to Publish New Book Diving into the History of Japanese Food In America
Great Day Colorado welcome local Author, Gil Asakawa, in studio today as he prepares to publish his newest book ‘Tabemasho! Let’s Eat!: The Tasty History of Japanese Food In America’. Asakawa spoke about how Japanese food has evolved over the years and what folks will learn as they jump from page to page while reading the book that is slated to launch August 30th.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Colorado
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which is protein-based, is available at Jefferson County Public Health. Talya Cunningham reports.
New horned dinosaur species discovered in New Mexico
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species has been discovered south of Farmington, New Mexico, by a team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Most of the skull is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though...
Rising water temperatures cost commercial anglers
In recent summers, CPW has discouraged or prohibited fishing on stretches of the Colorado River and its tributaries due to the ongoing drought. Evan Kruegel reports.
California poised to ban new gas vehicle sales by 2035
(KTLA) – California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. The proposal, “Advanced Clean Cars II,” aims to have 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 be zero-emission, with increasing percentages each year. A full ban on new sales of gas-powered vehicles in California would be enacted in 2035.
