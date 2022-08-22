Read full article on original website
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
New York State Invaded By this Bug! Have You Seen It? Kill It!
Last Summer I reported on the Spotted Lantern Fly and the danger this little pest brings to New York State. Well, our work is not done, it's just beginning and it is your duty as a New Yorker to squash this bugger if you see it. According to New York...
Rabid Fox Attack On Upstate New York Woman Caught On Video
Surveillance footage shows the animal repeatedly biting and lunging in the vicious attack outside an Ithaca home.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income....
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
African diplomat, accused of Manhattan rape, released because he has full immunity
A United Nations diplomat assigned to South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has avoided a possible rape charge because he has full diplomatic immunity.
Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by White colleague
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race, in violation of the Fair Housing Act, after a second appraisal returned a result nearly $300,000 higher.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
A majority of Black, Latinx, and Native American households say they’re facing serious financial hardship because of inflation, according to a new poll
With inflation still running hot, it’s little surprise that Americans across the country are feeling its effects everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump. But some groups are hurting more than others, as people give up bigger and bigger portions of their paychecks to buy basic goods.
Apartment rents are shooting up in hundreds of cities across the U.S. Here's why.
Apartment rents across the U.S. are surging in almost 400 cities, with the average price for a 1-bedroom having shot up more than 25% since June 2021, according to Rent.com. The typical cost for a two-bedroom unit is up 26.5% over that period. The reasons: A severe shortage of affordable...
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
Here are the states with the largest declines in life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new report detailing the country’s life expectancy rates. Nationally, the U.S. life expectancy rate dropped to 77 years in 2020, a nearly two-year decline from 78.8 years in 2019. New York, Washington, D.C., and Louisiana saw the largest drops...
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
Rent Increase: These Cities Had the Biggest Rent Hikes in the US
After falling precipitously during the height of the pandemic, rents have bounced back, according to a July report from Realtor.com. In fact, rental prices are at an all-time high from coast to coast. George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said rent spikes in areas like Florida and the rest of...
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
U.S. life expectancy saw the biggest drop since World War II—and it’s especially bad news for New Yorkers
The pandemic and “unintentional accidents” were the main drivers of the decline in American lifespans.
How to check if you have unclaimed funds in NYS
If you knew that someone owed you money, you would probably be anxious to collect it. New York State is currently holding $17.5 billion dollars in unclaimed funds. $165 million belongs to residents in Erie County alone.
The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
